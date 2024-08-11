ByteDance food poisoning: SFA lifts suspension of Pu Tien

Pu Tien Services will still be closely monitored by SFA to ensure it follows food safety requirements.

A caterer linked to the recent mass food poisoning incident at the ByteDance office in One Raffles Quay has had its suspension lifted.

In a joint statement on Aug 10, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said SFA has given Pu Tien Services at 2 Senoko South Road the green light to resume operations.

Pu Tien Services, along with Yun Hai Yao at 1 Northpoint Drive, had been suspended by SFA since July 31, after 169 people at ByteDance’s One Raffles Quay office reportedly suffered gastroenteritis after eating food supplied by the two caterers.

Yun Hai Yao, an eatery chain from China, is more commonly known here as Yun Nans. SFA said it will lift Yun Hai Yao’s suspension once it has implemented the measures required by the agency.

A total of 17 people were hospitalised and all have since been discharged, the authorities said on Aug 10.

During the suspension period, Pu Tien Services disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, the joint statement said. The company also cleaned and sanitised its premises, including equipment and utensils, and disinfected food preparation surfaces, tables and floors.

Additionally, all its food handlers reattended and passed the Food Safety Course Level 1, and food hygiene officers working at its restaurant reattended and passed the Workforce Skills Qualification Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit Course, the authorities said.

Pu Tien said in a statement on Aug 10 that it “fully cooperated with the regulators” throughout the investigations.

The company also kept samples from all food delivered to ByteDance’s office on July 30, as part of its food safety protocols, and sent them for independent third-party laboratory testing and analysis, the statement added.

“The laboratory results confirmed that all the food samples met the food safety regulations established by SFA. The results also confirmed that both listeria and salmonella, bacteria known to cause food poisoning, were not detected in any of the samples,” said Pu Tien.

“These results reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of food safety and quality.”

Pu Tien Services will still be closely monitored by SFA to ensure it follows food safety requirements.

“SFA is considering the findings from the investigations into the outbreak of gastroenteritis and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if food operators are found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations,” the statement read.

Those who have violated food hygiene regulations can be fined up to $2,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $100 every day, or part thereof, during which the offence continues after conviction.

SFA said food safety is a joint responsibility, and reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times.

The authorities advised the public to report to SFA via its online feedback form at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback if they know of establishments with poor hygiene practices.

People should practise good personal hygiene at all times to prevent the spread of disease and protect themselves from infections, added SFA.

They should wash hands with soap and water before eating and after going to the toilet. They should also cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and throw the tissue away immediately.

Individuals should also avoid sharing food or drinks, eating utensils, toothbrushes, or towels with others.