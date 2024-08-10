Aug 11 SA (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) APEX PREDATOR has been a beaten favourite at his last two starts. He was a close-up second at his last run on this course and can go one better from a good draw.

(4) WARHEAD started at fairly long odds on debut but showed up well behind the well-tried Trippi T. He should benefit from the experience and will be a big threat.

(2) FINALMENTE raced greenly on debut but gets first-time blinkers.

(6) AMOR FATI improved nicely second time out and should be thereabouts.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) REAL WAR was not far back behind the smart winner Henry Harvey and, with a 4kg claimer up, does look to be the one to beat.

(2) LUNELUCK made his debut against winners and was a long way behind Dantonfromsandton. He meets a weaker lot and should improve on his debut effort.

(11) CLAUDE MONET should improve on his debut effort, as should (12) ACTOR.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(11) YELLOW JACKET found the 1,950m too far last time after some improved showings before that. She has a tricky draw to contend with but also has a useful 4kg claimer aboard.

(7) HER ROYALTY has shown some ability, stays the trip and should be running on late.

(6) OH MANDY comes with modest Cape form as she makes her local debut but is one to watch closely.Keep an eye on first-timer (3) TUSCAN STAR.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(9) QONDANEKUKHANYENI found one too good last start. The step-up in trip could suit.

(2) ANGEL OF MY HEART has consistent Highveld form over ground. Warrants respect.

(6) HURRICANE FLIGHT has improved at recent starts and appears to have come to hand.

(1) RAINBOW OF ROSES, with 4kg claimer Nurvan Nastili aboard, must have a winning chance.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(11) TRUSOVA has been knocking on the door for some time. He gets first-time blinkers.

(3) FIELD MARSHAL goes over this trip for the first time but has been consistent over shorter.

(2) TIN CUP is holding form well. Each-way claims,

(1) GUY ALEXANDER has consistent recent Highveld form over the distance. With only 48kg to shoulder, he may prove hard to catch.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) LADYBUG made a promising debut and followed up with a comfortable win. Could prove too strong for this line-up.

(3) GOLDEN MOMENT was a narrow winner on debut and her two handicap efforts have been promising.

(7) LADY ELLIOT takes on a little stronger but comes with useful Highveld form.

(6) FAR HORIZON has consistent form over shorter. She steps up in trip and has a chance if she stays the extra.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) STEVIE GEE has done most of his recent racing on the Poly but he has been consistent and was a beaten favourite at his last two. The extra furlong could be what he is looking for.

(1) LAKE COMO has been taking on stronger at recent outings. He is going over his optimum trip.

(11) COPPER JOHN comes with modest Highveld form but all over longer trips. The drop in distance could see him competitive.

(7) BRASS BELL is never far off. All his recent form has been on the Poly. The switch should not trouble him.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(4) GROVEFIELD has shown ability and has been taking on stronger since shedding his maiden. He returns from a short break but, if anywhere near racing fit, should make a bold bid.

(5) LASHLAROO returns from a lengthy break after finding a mile well out of his compass. He has shown promise and, back over what looks to be a more suitable trip, could be the surprise package.

(8) ONE TOO MANY won well on the Poly last run but goes well over this trip. With a 4kg claimer up, he should be competitive again.

(6) PROFESSOR LUPIN was a winner three starts back. He is certainly not out of it.