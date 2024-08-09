Aug 10 SA (Kenilworth/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(2) MON PETIT CHERIE confirmed the promise of her debut third by finishing second over 1,200m eight weeks ago. She ought to have improved since.

(1) PINK MOON (1kg better off) finished ahead of (10) CHAMPAGNE KISSES over 1,200m last time and is weighted to confirm that form.

(8) OCTOBER FEST is another to keep an eye on after a pleasing introductory outing.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) LADY OF ARC made an encouraging two-year-old debut over 1,160m against winners. She would have improved appreciably with the benefit of that outing.

(1) HEY HEY JULIA has the form and experience to make life difficult for that rival, though a bigger threat could come from well-bred newcomers (7) ONO NO KOMACHI and (3) BAKWENA.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(4) SUMMER SNOW has been costly to follow but boasts the form and experience to be competitive.

However, riding arrangements suggest stablemate (7) KING’S QUEST is preferred. The latter showed promise on debut, finishing a close-up third behind a more experienced rival, and is likely to have come on appreciably with the benefit of that outing.

(8) CAPTAIN WEST ran well in both starts as a two-year-old late last season and should have more to offer this term.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomer (11) AFRIQUE.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) KARATE KID and (5) INSPECTOR JAMES made encouraging debuts and are likely to fight out the finish.

(1) KWAGGA BLITZ and (4) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW can also make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) RED DAWN has improved with each outing and should have a role to play if making further progress.

(3) PLUS FOUR finished third over 1,600m in his last start and returns from a seven-month layoff. He did run well on debut over this trip, so should not be underestimated.

(8) DALMENY FACTOR and (10) GOOD SHINE would have gained valuable experience from their pleasing introductions.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(8) CONFEDERATE caught the eye when second on debut over 1,400m in open company and need not improve much to win.

(9) TOWERS OF GOLD finished third in two introductory sprints and is open to improvement.

(1) HIGH QUEUE and (6) ZAFAR reassured with improved last starts and could also have a say.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) GROOVEJET was second over track and trip last time. Respect.

(5) JACK IN THE GREEN and (6) CUMBRE VIEJA continue to knock on the door. Both are fitted with blinkers and that could eke out the necessary improvement.

The well-bred (4) CITY OF PORT LOUIS is dangerous to discount over the mile after two satisfactory sprints.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) CITY LIGHTS has finished second or third three times each in her last seven starts, so would not be winning out of turn.

(4) SILVER FLARE made a promising Highveld debut with a close-up third over 1,450m. Big chance.

(3) SILKY JET is 6.5kg better off than that rival and ought to get closer as a result.

(8) FETCHING FLYER could have more to offer stepping up to this distance.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) STATE CAPITOL has run her best races over this distance and a repeat of her last-start second should see her break the duck.

(2) POCKET DIAL improved for the step-up to 1,400m in her last start when finishing ahead of the re-opposing (3) WHITE WATERS (1kg worse off). She ought to confirm her superiority over that rival on better weight terms.

(10) VOORSMAAKIE also showed signs of progress last time in her first go at this trip. Respect.

Race 10 (1,800m)

(1) STREWN SKY and familiar rival (2) MOUNT DARWIN are closely matched on the form of a 1,800m meeting on this track in May. The latter is good value to confirm that form on 1.5kg better terms for a short-head advantage.

(5) FUSHIMI INARI had excuses for a disappointing last start and retains the ability to stake a claim, while (3) COPPER MIST has the form and experience to make his presence felt.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(5) FUTURE TURN has rediscovered his form and consistency in the three starts dropped to his current mark. Looks the one to beat.

(1) NEVADA KING and (7) NAVY STRENGTH are proven performers who are on competitive marks.

(2) BLUE BAY is a lightly raced four-year-old gelding with scope to improve.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(1) MERIDIUS made no impression in the 2,200m HWB July from a wide draw but is distance suited and is favourably treated by these conditions.

(5) PYROMANIAC bounced back to form with the blinkers refitted last time and could be a threat.

(4) SAVANNAH STORM and (6) FLASHY APACHE are better than their last starts suggest.

Race 13 (1,800m)

(1) PACAYA was too far back when running on to finish second in a 1,950m Grade 3 race last time. He won his previous outing over this distance – beating (5) OTTO LUYKEN and (7) RAPIDASH – and should confirm that form.

(4) SACHDEV caught the eye in a 1,600m feature last start. Respect.

Race 14 (1,160m)

(1) RULERSHIP and stablemate (3) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT are closely matched on recent form over 1,000m and the latter has a better record over track and trip.

(6) TROPPO VELOCE returned to form with an encouraging last start and can play a big role with the tongue-tie refitted.

(4) QUANTUM THEORY completes the shortlist.

Race 15 (1,800m)

(1) GREEN MANDARIN completed his hat-trick with a last-start, course-and-distance win under a six-point penalty. He is unbeaten in three starts over 1,800m, so a further 3kg penalty and step-up in class may not be enough to prevent him from extending that winning sequence.

He will, however, have to thwart fellow last-start winner (3) CORONATION TIME, who returned from a break with a 1,950m success at a higher level. He will strip fitter, so should fight for victory.

(4) MIDWAY, (5) ALADDIN’S LAMP and (7) DAIMYO are also likely to be involved in the finish.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(7) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE was rewarded for consistency with a last-start success over 1,200m but is more effective over this extended trip, so could defy a resultant two-point penalty.

(6) OPEN HIGHWAY and (5) MAX THE MAGICIAN are closely matched on recent form and should acquit themselves well.(1) WARHAWK BOMBER has the means to stake a claim, too.

Race 17 (1,400m)

Last-start maiden winners (1) ROCKING PEONIE and (3) EUREKA DIAMOND should make their presence felt if building on recent course-and-distance success. The former has improved with blinkers and ought to remain competitive with the headgear retained, while the well-bred latter will welcome any rain, having improved to win at long odds in her first start on a rain-affected track.

(2) PHILOSOPHISE, another recent winner, would have tightened up since her 1,250m comeback success and this extended trip will also be more to her liking.

The returning (4) HAMPSTEAD HEATH should not be taken lightly with first-time blinkers applied.

Race 18 (1,400m)

(2) SOUTHERN BLAZE returned to winning ways last time in a similar contest over 1,450m and a resultant three-point penalty is negated by his rider’s 2.5kg allowance. He would have to overcome the widest gate, though.

Fellow last-start winner (1) KING’S RANSOM is also likely to remain competitive despite his four-point penalty.

(7) MOONLIGHT TRADER is relatively unexposed and a return to this distance ought to spark the improvement needed to play a leading role.

(4) KOTINOS has the means to also stake a claim in the finish.

Race 19 (1,400m)

(9) SCARLET MACAW appreciated the step up to 1,250m to open her account in July and this extended trip is likely to eke out further improvement.

(3) CLOUD CHASER impressed when winning over course and distance last week, running on from a long way back to win going away, and her five-point penalty should not halt her momentum.

(5) VERONIQUE is not without claims. Decent each-way hope and must be included in the exotics.

(1) PROTECT THE DREAM made marked improvement in her first go at this trip to shed her maiden tag. Can follow up.