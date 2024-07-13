July 14 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Runaway champion jockey Zac Purton has a book of 10 rides at Sha Tin on July 14 and Perfect Peach (Race 3) counts among the better prospects to help him add to his 124-winner tally.

Race 1 (1,200m)

14 Circuit Splendor slots in light and knows how to win off this mark.

2 Joyful Life will appreciate the step down to Class 5. The wide draw is a slight hindrance, though.

5 Good View Glory is seeking back-to-back wins. He has a suitable gate.

6 Alloy King is next in line.

Race 2 (1,200m)

2 Duke Wai narrowly missed last start. He has a hefty impost to lug, although his most recent effort was outstanding. He has the class and, with Hugh Bowman atop, is capable of pinching a race like this.

5 Call Me Glorious is the likely favourite. He was dominant last start but the win may have been flattered by the adverse conditions. He will be right there again.

6 James Tak continues to progress. He warrants respect.

3 Superb Capitalist has the speed to roll forward and make his own luck.

Race 3 (1,400m)

7 Perfect Peach is closing in on another win. Zac Purton’s booking is a plus as he aims to register an overdue second success.

10 Speedstar is racing well and will benefit from gate 1. Karis Teetan hops up.

3 Aromatica has placed in his last two starts. He has a good gate.

2 The Concentration is expected to roll forward and set the pace. Nicely drawn in barrier 3.

Race 4 (1,800m)

9 Good Good can press forward and lead. He may prove difficult to run down.

7 Reach Goal is suited over this track and trip.

4 Volcanic Spark is racing well and another win beckons.

10 Storm Winner is lightly raced and open to further improvement.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 View Of The World caught the eye first-up. He can improve following that effort.

4 First Love did well to grab fifth on his debut. Purton hops aboard and gate 2 can afford him the right run.

11 Fun N Glory goes about his racing well. He makes his third start for the new stable.

6 Packing Angel debuts after trialling well. Each-way claims.

Race 6 (1,400m)

13 Affirm can press forward and find the front. He deserves a win following recent efforts and the inside gate is an advantage.

7 Brilliant Express is lightly raced and continues to lift his game. He has gate one and Hugh Bowman retains the ride.

11 The Azure is another who is improving. Respect.

12 Happy Daily is dangerous off this rating.

Race 7 (1,400m)

5 Foolish Heart has been competitive in the grade above previously and his most recent starts were set back by poor draws. He can return to form from a positive gate.

4 Family Jewel was closing hard when fourth on debut. There is plenty of improvement to come from him.

2 Steps Ahead is lightly raced and has placed in all three starts so far.

12 Winning Turn can improve and deserves respect.

Race 8 (1,600m)

4 Chancheng Glory loves the course and distance. He narrowly missed in a decent Group 3 race two runs back.

1 Moments In Time has the class edge. He has done well at Group 1 level previously.

7 Atullibigeal has consistency on his side and pairs favourably with Teetan.

9 C P Brave has improved this term with a trio of quality wins. He can step up again.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Reward Smile gets back into a suitable grade. He is a two-time, course-and-distance winner in Class 3. The inside draw will boost his chances.

12 Packing Hermod scored a smashing victory on debut. That effort suggests he is capable of handling the rise in grade.

7 Super Joy N Fun is a serious horse but the wide draw is a concern.

3 Sovereign Fund was sound on debut. He can improve over further.

Race 10 (1,600m)

14 I Can is likely to press forward from his wide gate and lead. He slots in light and has won from a forward position previously.

6 Bright Inheritance was a surprise winner three runs back. His latest effort was sound.

1 Holy Lake is a five-time winner this season. He has a high rating now but is an honest sort.

3 Young Achiever is next best.

Race 11 (1,400m)

8 Giddy Up caught the eye last start, where he was blocked for a run at a crucial stage. He made up ground that day and further improvement could see him give the others a run for their money.

1 Patch Of Theta has a few rating points still in hand. He is already a three-time winner.

3 Beauty Fit was a strong winner last start and should still be in good form.

13 Setanta is another after consecutive wins. The light load is an advantage.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club