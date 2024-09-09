Terrific third Selangor Gold Cup for six-win hero Pinheiro

Bernardo Pinheiro saluting the skies after winning the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup on Antipodean on Sept 8.

KUALA LUMPUR - Bernardo Pinheiro rode a personal best of six winners at Sungei Besi on Sept 8 to reach a career total of 700 winners.

To top it all, the Brazilian jockey captured his third Selangor Gold Cup on Antipodean to add to his wins on Truson in 2019 and Pasir Pinji in 2023.

Antipodean and fellow young gun Golden Pegasus were the only two horses seriously backed to win the RM200,000 (S$60,000) Group 1 feature (1,600m) sponsored by Hygain Horse City.

The two horses had swept the Selangor Turf Club age group races this season, with Antipodean winning the three-year-old series and Golden Pegasus the four-year-old series.

The duo duly dominated the finish of the Selangor Gold Cup, with Pinheiro’s mastery the factor that got Antipodean home ahead of the favourite Golden Pegasus (Ruzaini Supien).

Sincerely (Cheah Wei Wen) led early but a very eager Awesome Storm (Jerlyn Seow) took over on settling down and set a brisk pace from Sincerely and Cheval Blanc (Tham Kim Chong).

Good Fight (Krisna Thangamani) was next with Antipodean taking a handy fifth position, while Golden Pegasus was seventh in midfield.

Awesome Storm led into the straight from Cheval Blanc and Sincerely, with Good Fight and Antipodean in close attendance.

Meanwhile, Golden Pegasus had made up ground nicely and was within striking distance as well.

When Antipodean and Golden Pegasus went through their gears, they raced up to a tiring Awesome Storm at the 200m. Cheval Blanc and Good Fight could not match their runs.

Antipodean and Golden Pegasus then raced away to fight out the finish, with the latter momentarily in front at one stage, but Antipodean fought back gallantly to snatch victory by a head. Good Fight held on for third, three and a half lengths away.

After the race, Ruzaini fired in a protest against the winner for alleged interference but the objection was dismissed.

“Great effort from Antipodean,” said trainer Simon Dunderdale of the Yee Kin Kong-owned gelding.

“He’s a tough horse and was caught three wide most of the way. Bernardo is a terrific jockey.

“The race proved to be a real battle to the finish and we had to survive a protest.”

Antipodean has now won seven from eight and was beaten (into second) for the first time last start.

“It’s an unforgettable day for me,” said Pinheiro. “I feel an explosion of emotions and couldn’t be happier.

“First of all, I broke my own record of riding five winners in a meeting – which I did twice, here in Kuala Lumpur in 2019 and again in Singapore last year.”

Pinheiro won on Flash One, Race For Fame, Sacred Galaxy, Gyarados and Mr Wolff on Sept 21, 2019. He was successful on Silo, Rich Fortune, Real Efecto, Two Million and Cosmic Dancer at Kranji on June 30, 2023.

“Secondly, to win another Gold Cup, another Group 1, I just can’t express how happy I am with that. I have to thank Simon and his team and everyone involved with that,” he added.

“Thirdly, with today’s six winners, I have reached 700 wins in my career. For that, there is a lot of people I would like to thank for their support. I also thank God for putting all the right people in my career path and for giving me strength.

“Antipodean is a special, wonderful horse. He ran with his heart, a real fighter, a horse who would not give up.

“We were a bit worried about the distance, the mile. We were drawn wide, so I didn’t have the perfect race, the chance to get closer to the rails.

“We were caught wide but the horse travelled well, so it gave me the confidence.

“At the top of the straight, he shied a bit and hung in. The other horse (Golden Pegasus) passed me by half-a-length but I felt my horse wasn’t going to give up.

“He gave everything for me and I gave him everything.

“It was an amazing day!”

SLTC