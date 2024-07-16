July 17 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) MASTER DU ROUVRAY found support on debut but raced greenly. Should come on from that effort.

(6) MY BOY LOLLIPOP disappointed in the soft over a furlong further last run. He has gone best over course and distance.

(3) GOT THE WORD can do better than his last start after a promising debut.

Keep an eye on Richard Fourie’s mount (15) HENRY HARVEY.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) NIGHT ROCKER made a smart debut over course and distance and can go one better.

(2) RECORD HIGH has shown up well in two outings on the Poly. Should make a bold bid.

(6) SILVER SAVAGE was all at sea when tried in blinkers. They come off and, on his best showing, he will be a strong contender.

(7) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT has been trying further but could prove better over this shorter trip.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(5) MISS MUNROE is making good improvement. Hard to beat.

(4) BLOWIN IN THE WIND does seem much better than her first two local efforts. Both runs were in the soft and she can do better on firmer ground.

(1) LIGHTINTHEDARKNESS was a modest fourth on debut. She should come on with the experience.

(8) ICY LANCASTER has shown some ability and is much better than her last effort over two furlongs further. This shorter trip could suit.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(2) THERE SHE GOES is 5kg better off for a two-length beating with Pretti Victory when last they met. Blinkers on for the first time.

(7) PRITTI VICTORY is unbeaten since returning from the Cape. She has been climbing up the ratings and, under top weight, could find it a little tougher.

(5) RUSSIAN DOLL took on males last outing in her third run back from a break. She will be a threat.

(3) MIST IN SCOTLAND took full toll when dropping in the handicap last time. She has been shunted up eight points for that win, which could have put paid to her chances.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(3) LAST ONE STANDING goes over his trip for the first time but the form of his last run has held up. He could be the one to beat.

(5) CONTINENTALEXPRESS has been runner-up at his last two, including to (10) VIHAAN’S BOMB, who is bidding for a fourth straight win and is unbeaten under Richard Fourie. However, Dean Kannemeyer’s colt is now 3kg better off in the handicap, which should be enough to turn the tables.

(7) MAMBO COME TESIO stays the trip well. Each-way claims.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) SPARKLING JUBILEE is up in class but got just a two-point raise for her last win. She has a plum draw over her optimum trip.

(4) PERILLA won well first time out for her new stable. Can follow up.

(5) GORGEOUS GIRL showed up well first run out of the maidens. She has come to hand nicely.

(8) EPIC VIEW is showing signs of finding her feet off her lower mark.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) INGQWELE takes on some salted older runners but Mike de Kock has entered him in a Group 1 race on Gold Cup day. He will need to win to be considered as a runner.

(9) JAZZ FESTIVAL came good in blinkers last time. Can follow up.

(6) ATTABOY has chances with a 4kg claimer up. He ran a good fourth last start.

(15) TOBACCONIST has the worst of the draw but showed up well first run back from a break. With some luck in running, he could make it through.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) DEE DAY was run down late over a mile on the Poly last time. The switch to the turf could suit.

(7) TIPPERARY is better than her last run after showing up well on this course two starts back.

(3) FIRECRACKER was much improved last outing over a furlong further. She appears to have come to hand.

(10) PERFECTLY PICKED has shown some ability and was not too far back last run. Each-way claims.