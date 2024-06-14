June 15 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Francis Lui has nine runners on June 15, with Call Me Glorious (Race 6) and Meaningful Dragon (Race 10) top chances for the 65-year-old trainer.

Race 1 (1,000m)

7 Ka Ying Resilience has been trialling well and appears forward enough to make a winning debut, especially with Zac Purton aboard.

4 Santorini is racing well and remains ever so close to a first win after his trio of top-three finishes.

10 Patch Of Cosmo finished fourth first-up in Hong Kong. He can take another forward step.

11 Run Yes Run has done well across three starts with a pair of placings. Each-way chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Wind Speeder is closing in on another win. He has been around the mark all season and Class 5 is suitable, especially with Vincent Ho up.

7 Timestorm is chasing back-to-back victories. He has the wide gate to overcome, although he is in superb form.

2 Happy Feeling has mixed his form so far but he has shown plenty of promise. Ben Thompson knows the horse and the pair can prove competitive.

3 Tactical Command is racing well and must be respected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

1 Bulb Prince returns to Class 5, which is where he collected his one and only Hong Kong win. The apprentice’s claim will enhance his chances.

14 Hang’s Choice slots in light for an in-form Keith Yeung. Strong claims.

4 Smart Beauty is seeking consecutive wins but he has to overcome the awkward gate.

2 Joyful Friendship is next best. He also has a wide alley to tackle.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Glory Elite was super impressive last time. Can do the same again.

4 Brilliant Express caught the eye late last start, closing into fifth for Hugh Bowman. He can improve with that run under his belt.

9 Draco is making minor inroads. He is worth consideration now as he makes his fourth appearance.

11 Yoda’s Choice has the ability and continues to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,200m)

5 Family Jewel makes his debut. His latest trial was solid and he appears well placed to make an impact first-up from a suitable gate.

8 Super Legends lost his way a touch after a sparkling debut success. Bowman hops up and his best is clearly up to this level of racing.

1 Awesome Treasure is in the right vein of form and will roll forward. The apprentice’s claim will come in handy.

3 Captain Win is next in line.

Race 6 (1,200m)

2 Call Me Glorious is seeking back-to-back victories. The Francis Lui-trained galloper was super impressive last start and a repeat effort should see him greeting the judge once more to boost his 65-year-old handler’s chase for premiership glory. Hard to beat.

8 Mighty Commander was impressive in his most recent barrier trial and looks well placed to fire first-up.

1 Ima Single Man has proven competitive of late. Each-way claims.

3 Gracious Express is next in line.

Race 7 (1,200m)

8 Crazy Treasure is close to a first win. He continues to improve and looks the one they all must beat.

2 Top Scorer is deserving of a first win. He is consistent and gets another super chance from an ideal draw.

7 Triumphant Warrior is also a maiden. He is making solid inroads and his pairing with Purton catches the eye. Danny Shum’s stable has been in red-hot form of late with three wins from the last three fixtures.

6 Robot Knight is lightly raced and has claims.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Victory Moments was a most deserving winner last start. He has more improvement to come and Purton’s services bode well. One they all must beat.

7 Self Improvement was a smashing winner last time. He rises in grade, although he has won in Class 3 already this season.

9 Highland Rahy may prefer the dip in distance. He is an American-bred and should appreciate the dirt. He should boost the value of the exotics as he is likely to start at huge odds.

2 Youthful Deal is next in line.

Race 9 (1,400m)

7 Across Da Universe did his best work late last start. He appears well placed to improve off that debut run, especially as he does have some pretty solid form in Ireland previously.

1 Patch Of Theta is aiming for a fourth win from his last five starts. He is a serious talent and further improvement is expected. He is a likely short-priced favourite.

2 Beauty Fit has consistency on his side and simply does not know how to run a bad race.

6 Sunlight Power is a two-time winner from his most recent four runs. Each-way hope.

Race 10 (1,400m)

5 Meaningful Dragon should relish the extra distance. The Lui-trained runner is a nice horse and his best is still yet to come.

3 Circuit Fiery can bounce back after a poor showing last start. He is much better than that. He gets his opportunity although he will need to overcome the wide gate.

7 All Riches is consistent and rarely runs out of form.

14 Falcon Court is favoured under the light weight. Include him in the exotics, at least.

Race 11 (1,600m)

12 Powerful Wings is unlucky not to have won this season. He slots in light and has a good draw. Chances are he would be over the odds and, therefore, worth supporting.

13 Silver Up is making steady improvement. Karis Teetan hops aboard and he gets his opportunity with no weight on his back.

5 Young Achiever can bounce back after his last start. He is clearly much better than that and his pairing with Purton is an added advantage.

11 Aeroinvincible has the talent and gets his shot. He also has a light load and is drawn favourably.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club