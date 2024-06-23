June 24 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,300m)

(4) MILLIONDOLLAR GIRL showed good improvement last start and can go one better.

(2) VINTAGE CRYSTAL liked the Polytrack last time and should be right there at the finish.

(1) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT lacks extra when she really needs it most but could run a place.

(3) RAIN BIRD is unreliable but could play a minor role.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) RUN FOR ME has been costly to follow but could be a bit better than these rivals.

(2) TORRONE ran well on local debut but failed to reproduce it last time. He is a danger.

(4) PORTCULLIS was not disgraced on local debut and could do better this time on the Polytrack.

(7) MAXIGIRL has improved with each run and can get into the mix.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(3) WOLFRAM has yet to win after 22 starts but does like this course and distance.

(4) PETTEIA has been a bit disappointing of late but could like this longer distance. Respect.

(9) DANCE MO is improving and should be right there at the finish.

(2) ISLAND MASTER can add value to the exotics.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(4) ELLIS ISLAND is probably best on turf but could try start-to-finish tactics.

(3) GIVE US A SMILE has not been beaten far in his recent starts and holds a winning chance.

(1) REGAZZO GRANDE looked to be going nowhere until blinkers were applied and he has made significant improvement. He may well follow up on his maiden win.

(2) KANIMAMBO won on local debut when trying this surface and could have more to offer.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) LADY ZULTANITE has held her form nicely since coming to the Eastern Cape. Strong claims.

(9) SOFT TOUCH has been fair of late and is not out of it.

(1) STATE OF MIND has not won for some time but would not be a surprise winner.

(2) ON THE GUEST LIST has been a disappointment of late and may be better on the grass but has Richard Fourie aboard.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) GODFATHER has been given some soft rides since moving to the Eastern Cape. Strong claims.

(6) MALDANO ran well last start and can do even better this time.

(2) MEETATTHEWINDSOR has been disappointing of late but is not out of it.

(1) DUKE OF OXFORD looks an each-way hope.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(2) ARTURO is in good form but does battle to win.

(3) CHARLIE MALONE has been very unlucky of late and is capable of winning.

(12) DUKE OF ORANGE should not be underestimated either.

(4) MORNING CHESS has not been beaten by far in better races than this recently.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) DAWN OF GOLD was beaten by an improving filly last time and is a course-and-distance winner. She is the one to be with.

(5) PROJECT RUNWAY showed what she is capable of with a good win last time. The runner-up was a very easy winner earlier this month as well.

(7) COLORAMA likes this surface and ran a cracker last time.

(1) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON took a long time to get out of the maiden ranks but deserves a modicum of respect.