June 28 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(4) SAKURAJIMA showed some promise in the first two starts. He disappointed in his next two but could bounce back.

(6) WALT WHITMAN has been fair so far and will get better the further he goes.

(3) KING’S SAILOR has shown improvement of late and should be right there at the finish.

(5) UNION ROSE tries further and could play a minor role. Include in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) KINGDUNDEE fought off his stable companion when scoring last time over this track and trip. Looks the one to beat.

(5) SILVONIAN is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

(6) CONFETTI scored a very easy win last time. Each-way claims.

(7) MAGDALA is not an easy ride but has a place chance.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(3) TORIX NIGHT makes his local debut. He is rarely too far off the winner and could be good enough to beat these rivals.

(4) DAWN CLOUD is better than his last run would suggest and could shine if given a patient ride.

(6) DUMISANI should be right there at the finish once again.

(1) TAKE A MULLIGAN could surprise over this longer distance.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) ARABIAN RED quickened nicely to win last time and could be better than her rating.

(5) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES makes her local debut and has a winning chance.

(4) GET IT DONE is course-and-distance suited.

(9) MEENEERA is not reliable but is another one to consider

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) THE WINTER LAKE is a decent sprinter. Strong contender.

(1) FIRST ORIGIN showed what he is capable of with an impressive last win. Can follow up.

(13) JEWEL CAT is improving but this is a tough task.

(3) AUSSENKEHR makes his local debut and deserves respect.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(9) BRENDEN JAMES has been very good around this distance all year. Top chance.

(1) BUSH TRACKER is course-and-distance suited.

(2) ZATARA MAGIC is unreliable but can run a place.

(4) INHERIT THE RAIN won well last start. Drawn widest but not without a chance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) THREE ROCKS and (2) LUNA HALO have been good all season and both hold a winning chance.

(12) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (15) PINEAPPLEMINTGREEN make the trip from the Western Cape and deserve respect.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) GUARDING THE WALL was unreliable in the Western Cape but could score on local debut.

(4) COASTAL PATH is course-and-distance suited.

(3) WILLIAM THE FIRST makes his local debut. Each-way chance.

(1) RESURGENCE was a very easy maiden winner but may prefer the Polytrack.