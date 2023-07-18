Koh back in action on Sunday  

Jockey Koh Teck Huat has six rides for his comeback on Sunday. He has ridden 13 winners in 2023. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

After being sidelined for almost two months, nursing a hand injury sustained during a race fall, jockey Koh Teck Huat is raring to go again.

The 40-year-old Singaporean has been booked for six rides on Sunday.

So High Class, Song Of Nature, See Yah and Fighting Hero are for his staunchest supporter, trainer Jason Ong.

His other two mounts – Paletas and Royal Commander – are under trainer Richard Lim, who took over the two horses from the disqualified Jason Lim.

Having fully recovered, Koh was seen doing trackwork for the first time on Tuesday morning.

He took out four horses, including So High Class (45.4sec for 600m), Song Of Nature (43.3) and Paletas (35.3).

“It’s my first day back. Everything is okay and I’m looking forward to resuming riding on Sunday,” said Koh, who kept himself fit by running.

The soft-spoken rider was dislodged from Top Show on May 27, after his saddle shifted approaching the 700m.

He became unbalanced and was dislodged.

He did not think much about it initially, but an X-ray two days later a clinic showed that his left thumb and index finger were fractured.

He left it to heal naturally, no surgery.

“It’s a small matter but it just needed some time to heal. I’m okay now.”