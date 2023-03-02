Kok out to reap grand harvest

Of his 11 rides at Kranji on Saturday, jockey Simon Kok will again be wearing the famous light blue and white star colours (above) of the Thai-owned Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable on Mystery Power (Race 1), Taling Pling (Race 4), January (Race 7) and Diamond Ring (Race 8). With luck, all four can score. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Simon Kok, the only rider with a full book of 11 rides at Kranji on Saturday, is surely the one to follow.

He looks poised to enjoy a fruitful afternoon.

Having the numbers is one thing, but having quality of rides is another.

The top Malaysian rider, who was a two-time champion apprentice and is joint-fourth with A’Isisuhairi Kasim on six winners in the 2023 jockeys’ premiership table, has a host of winning chances among his mounts.

Top on the list is Dream Alliance in Race 9.

A Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge aspirant, Dream Alliance has a great chance of going one better in the $70,000 Class 3 event over 1,400m.

It was Kok who rode the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained son of Into Mischief to finish second in his last start on Feb 12.

That day, the 1,200m was obviously too short.

He also needed the run badly, as it was his first from a three-month break.

Weighing 550kg, he was 17kg over his last racing weight (533kg) on Nov 19, when he achieved his grand hat-trick

He gets back to 1,400m, the distance of all his three successes.

A strong come-from-behind galloper, Dream Alliance will also be suited by the long course on Saturday.

Except for Foresto and Romantic, who are good outsiders in Races 6 and 11 respectively, Kok can also score on his eight other rides.

His next best are Mystery Power in Race 1, Strong Ace in Race 2 and Exceed Natural in Race 5.

Mystery Power has been knocking on the door again.

The one-time winner ran second and third in his last two start respectively. Kok was on board his latest outing.

Besides having shown improvement on the training track, Mystery Power’s chances are boosted by a 6.5kg drop in another Class 5 race over 1,400m.

Strong Ace’s best effort may be only a third behind Petrograd at his penultimate start, but he has also shown keenness in training.

He is meeting only a weak Open Maiden field and should ace it.

Kok scored on Exceed Natural last time when they combined in a Class 5 race over 1,600m.

He took out the nine-year-old out for a swift 600m spin on Tuesday and they impressed. By all accounts, it was a winning gallop.

Picking up only 2.5kg in a similar race, his mount should exceed expectations.

Last-start runner-up Engine Start looks the only threat.

The rest of Kok’s rides – Ben Wade (Race 3), Taling Pling (Race 4), January (Race 7), Diamond Ring (Race 8) and Cyclone (Race 10) – are all in top form.

It is just that they are up against some good horses.

But, with luck, Kok could deliver the goods. Best of luck.