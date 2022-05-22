Lim's Lightning-fast Kranji Mile victory

Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen guiding the Daniel Meagher-trained Lim’s Lightning to a record-breaking victory in the $1 million Kranji Mile yesterday.

In a training feat by Daniel Meagher, Lim’s Lightning went one better in the $1 million Kranji Mile yesterday to prove he was still the equine king in Singapore.

With vast improvement in just one start, after his sixth placing in his first race of the 2022 campaign, the reigning Horse of the Year produced a superb turn of foot under jockey Wong Chin Chuen to capture the International Group 3 and Singapore Group 1 race in 1min 33.25sec – and rewrite the record for the 1,600m on the long course.

The Lim’s Stable-owned champion, who was second to Minister by just a head last year, shaved 0.03sec off Magneto’s time set with only 50.5kg in 2014.

The Kranji Mile was run at set-weights. The capacity field of 16 carried 57kg.

Minister, trained by Donna Logan and ridden by A’Isisuhairi Kasim, could finish only ninth.

The Jerome Tan-trained $378 outsider, Sacred Croix, stormed home under jockey Rizuan Shafiq to finish second, a 1/2- length away.

Another 1/2-length behind was the Steven Burridge-trained $61 shot Mr Malek, who was ridden by visiting Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro, who won on his other two mounts (see results).

Lim’s Lightning proved he was an extraordinary thoroughbred by capturing three Group 1s last year with his versatility.

He won the Lion City Cup over 1,200m, the Raffles Cup over 1,600m and the Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m. The Gold Cup was his last race before being rested. He resumed on April 30.

Meagher was ecstatic to have followed the footsteps of his father, John, an Australian Hall of Famer who won the Melbourne Cup with What A Nuisance in 1985, in winning the same classics as his dad.

“It means so much to win for my father,” he said, choking with emotion.

His father, whose Kranji Mile successes were with Mayo’s Music in 2004 and Recast in 2006, had also won the Lion City Cup, Raffles Cup and Singapore Gold Cup.

There were raised eyebrows when Lim’s Lightning’s triple-classic partner, Danny Beasley, was nominated on the stable’s heir apparent, Lim’s Kosciuszko, who eventually finished 10th. The ride on Lim’s Lightning went to Wong.

The switch turned out to be the winning move – and it was not Beasley who jumped off Lim’s Lightning, as most thought.

“We decided. It wasn’t his decision. He would suit Kosciuszko, CC would suit Lightning and give those two the best chance of winning,” explained Meagher.

“It’s disappointing for Dan. He’s part of the team, part of the family. But he was as happy as anyone else that one of the horses won.

“He’s a true friend. A gentleman that he is, he knows it’s teamwork. I feel sorry for Dan, but great for CC.”

Turning to Lim’s Lightning, he said: “He’s an amazing horse, he’s a great horse. He showed his true class.”

The switch probably resulted in Lim’s Kosciuszko, whose winning streak was ended at eight by Gold Star at his last start, becoming the first favourite at $13. Gold Star ($73) beat only one home.

Lim’s Lightning was the second fancy, at $18. Wong was credited with an 11-out-of-10 ride on the Lope De Vega six-year-old.

The two-time former champion apprentice parked his mount third behind Fame Star, who led by two lengths from Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Lim’s Kosciuszko overtook the $489 roughie on straightening, but failed to kick on.

Wong, who had been hugging the paint after starting from Gate 4, found a saloon passage on the inside. He hit the front 250m out and cleared away.

Sacred Croix finished fast, but the bird had flown.

“It’s an amazing feeling when we raced past the winning post. This is my first Group 1, big thanks to the owner and all the connections,” said the Kedah-born Wong.

“He had a good draw and he definitely made my job easier. I jumped and let him balance himself nicely.

“He got to the rail and was travelling beautifully and comfortably. He settled very well and sat just behind the pace.

“Come into the straight, I just waited for the run. Eventually it came through on the fence. Once the gap opened, the horse just did it by himself.

“The feeling is amazing, he responded really well. He’s a proven horse, he’s the Horse of the Year 2021. He knew what to do.”

Saturday's Singapore Results: