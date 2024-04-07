Lucky Sweynesse now eyes G1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize

The Manfred Man-trained Lucky Sweynesse (Hugh Bowman) notching a consecutive Group 2 Sprint Cup over 1,200m at Sha Tin on April 7.

HONG KONG - Lucky Sweynesse sealed consecutive HK$5.35 million (S$921,000) Group 2 Sprint Cup (1,200m) victory on April 7 for jockey Hugh Bowman and trainer Manfred Man.

The 132-rater will now chase successive wins in the HK$22 million Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m) on FWD Champions Day on April 28.

“At this moment, I’m very happy and we will plan for 28th of April, 1,200 (metres) for him again. I hope he can keep his form but I think it should be no problem,” said Man.

Banishing the memories of back-to-back defeats across his last two outings, Lucky Sweynesse returned in emphatic style on rain-dampened ground to round up the field in 1min 09.17sec as the favourite.

Invincible Sage held on for second. Flying Ace grabbed third.

“He needs no introduction. He’s Hong Kong’s best sprinter and he has been for some time,” said Bowman.

“He’s an ultra-consistent horse and it’s an honour to ride horses of this calibre. It was just delightful to get the job done today.”

Now the earner of HK$74.27 million, Lucky Sweynesse is a remarkable 16-time winner from 24 starts.

They included four times at Group 1 level, and he was crowned Hong Kong Champion Sprinter for the 2022/23 season.

Lucky Sweynesse settled at the rear as Nervous Witness fired to an early lead.

Turning into the home straight, Bowman sat patiently aboard the five-year-old before pressing the button in the final furlong to run down a tenacious Invincible Sage.

“I was confident in the run because I thought the pace was frantic early and I was able to get in a really smooth, comfortable rhythm throughout. I knew what I had underneath me when I asked him to extend,” said Bowman.

Lucky Sweynesse finished sixth in the HK$13 million Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m) and fifth in the HK$13 million Group 1 Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) before his April 7 outing.

Lucky Sweynesse has won three times this term.

He captured the HK$26 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) in December.

“The horse normally keeps very well but the last few runs we’ve had a little bit of bad luck and then this race Hugh Bowman rode a good race for us – more patient,” said Man.

Fly-in jockey James McDonald will reunite with Lucky Sweynesse next start.

Trained by David Hall, Invincible Sage made his first appearance at Group 2 level on April 7. Flying Ace is also under Hall’s care.

“I know Invincible Sage very well and it was no surprise to see him perform at the level he did,” said Bowman.

“He’s just got a little bit of maturing to do before he reaches the level of Lucky Sweynesse, if he ever does.

“But he’s a lovely progressive horse as well and it’s good to see him competing so well.”

Invincible Sage has won three times in Hong Kong, twice under Bowman.

HKJC