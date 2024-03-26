Makin steps up for Class 2 test

Makin winning his last start with Ryan Curatolo up, as jockey Manoel Nunes was committed to ride eventual runner-up Black Storm.

Two wins on the trot and gunning for a hat-trick, which would make it a fourth career victory, Makin made sure he was being taken seriously when he turned in an impressive gallop on the morning of March 26.

Taken out by Manoel Nunes, the son of Written Tycoon showed speed when running the 600m in 36.5sec.

Prepared by Steven Burridge, who has entered 10 runners for the meeting coming up on March 30, Makin could be the standout in that pack.

His last two back-to-back Class 3 wins – over 1,400m and the mile – were both hard-fought affairs but thoroughly deserving.

However, here is the thing. To make it three in a row, Makin must defy a promotion.

The assignment coming up – which will be a race over the 1,600m on grass – will be the first time he will be taking on Class 2 rivals and, on paper, the task looks daunting.

Making it even more difficult for him will be – among others – Dream Alliance and Lim’s Bestbreaker, also a winner of his last two outings.

But Makin will have the luxury of having just 50kg on his back.

It is a weight which could rule out Nunes from the driving seat, but Burridge has indicated that he has asked for permission for the five-time champion to ride overweight.

Also in his favour is the fact that he has won over the trip.

That was as recent as March 9, when ridden by the in-form Ryan Curatolo, he beat a talented Class 3 field by almost a length.

Yes, Makin is the real deal.

At just four years old and after a dozen starts, he looks the type who could claw his way up the ranks.

So, do not allow the promotion to be a turn-off. He is certainly heading for better things.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons and the connections of Dream Alliance will beg to differ – and for good reason.

Dream Alliance was another morning star at the gallops. He ran out the 600m in 39.3, and the general feeling was that he looked good doing it.

Five times a winner from 18 outings at Kranji, Dream Alliance was touted a good thing to lift the Group 3 Committee’s Prize (1,600m) but he did not have luck in the running and had to settle for fifth.

But he was less than a length behind the winner, Bestseller. That was after having difficulty obtaining a clear passage over the crucial closing stages.

Dream Alliance will be comfortable in Class 2, having won a race in that grade on Oct 14.

That day, he beat multiple winner and red-hot runner Super Salute by 1½ lengths.

Next up for him back then was the big one, the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m), and he could have claimed a huge scalp in the form of Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Alas, he received a check approaching the 1,800m mark and he lost out by a nose.

His rider, Bruno Queiroz, protested for interference but it was dismissed. The result stood.

Dream Alliance must always be respected in races over 1,600m and beyond, and,you can bet he will toss in a huge effort in the $85,000 race coming up next.

On the undercard, which is the Class 3 sprint over 1,400m, keep an eye on Ejaz.

Another one from Burridge’s stable and also owned by the Al-Arabiya Stable, Ejaz worked well in 36.6 for the 600m.

Like his stablemate Makin, he also had the services of Nunes and the Brazilian hoop would have had good things to report back to Burridge.

While Ejaz had won four races from just six starts, his last success was slightly more than a year ago – on March 12, 2023.

Since then, he had been cotton-wooled and only returned to racing on March 9 – almost a year since that last victorious outing.

That day, in a 1,200m race on turf, he picked up a small purse when fourth to City Gold Star.

Ronnie Stewart was on the reins and Ejaz finished 1½ lengths behind the winner.

Burridge will be hoping for a good showing from his runner but he will also realise that it is going to be a tough contest.

Among his rivals is that three-time winner, Aniki.

Trained by Alwin Tan, who saddled Super Pan Swiftly to win on March 23, Aniki impressed on the training track when running the 60m in a speedy 34.3.

Jockey Koh Teck Huat did the steering.

For sure, Aniki is headed for better things. A noted front runner, he put together a hat-trick with wins on Nov 25, Dec 30 and Jan 27.

He then had to be content with a third placing in that race won by Makin on Feb 24.

Last time on March 9, when sent off as the $19 top pick, he again placed third behind City Gold Star and Stenmark.

The 1,400m might seem a tad too long for him but Tan has got Aniki ticking over nicely, and there is nothing to say he cannot lead his rivals on a merry chase.

brian@sph.com.sg