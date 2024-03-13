March 14 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

After being heavily backed on debut, (2) VISIONOFPEACE dug down deep to grab victory – she can only improve.

The only other winner, (1) IT’S HER WAY, won at the third time of asking but could challenge.

(6) PEACE OF MIND was runner-up in her last two and, with (5) MOTHER CITY, should not be ignored.

(8) VARVARA and (7) STARS AND BRA’S are small each-way hopes.

(3) IGNITETHELIGHT disappointed on debut despite attracting support but can improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) DANTONFROMSANDTON won at the second time of asking and looks to have plenty to come.

(3) GREATERIX was not disgraced on debut.

Respect any support for stable companion and newcomer (5) WAHEED.

(7) VALIEVA has improvement to come and, with (2) FINAL TRY as well as (4) PIBE DE ORO, could get into the frame.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(1) GALLADORN found problems last time and looks ready to strike.

(2) TRIPPIS TUNE is on the up but races before this – watch.

(11) CITY LIGHTS has had her chances but is a must for exotics.

(8) HIGH QUEUE, (9) JAPANESE MAPLE (bled on debut) and (3) HAT MAN are not out of it.

Race 4 (1,450m)

This is not a strong Maiden Plate and both (4) ZENOBIA’S GOLD and (5) GREEN FAME showed vast improvement after their long breaks – respect any support.

(1) GLAWARI has pulled up fatigued in her last three runs and, if that problem has been sorted out, could get into the action.

(2) VILLA SEMAYA has not been far off them and could make the trifecta.

(3) SUPERSKITT could make the frame.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) FAST DUTY is having his peak run and should go close.

(10) MIX THE MAGIC has a 4kg claimer aboard and the weight relief should enhance her chances.

(6) VAN MEIJEL was not striding out last time but should do better here

(2) MUNCHKIN is better than recent form and could bounce back.

(5) PENDRAGON should not be far off.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) ROSY LEMON is threatening for win No. 4 but, on their meeting in early January, (7) PRETTY IN PEARLS could have her revenge on weight difference.

If settling, (5) DONNA MO could enjoy the longer distance.

(2) VESUVIO could pull it off if he goes well.

(10) HOLOCENE, (3) KAMBULU and (8) RYAN’S DREAM could get into the reckoning.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Competitive but (3) SAY YES has the form to win. However, if she fluffs her lines, many could capitalise.

(1) BONETE (big weight), (2) IPSO FACTO (runs before this), (4) BELLEVARDE (saddle slipped last time), (9) I AM REGAL (running well) as well as stable companions (6) ESCAPE ARTIST (claims 4kg) and (8) ELEMBEE (honest) could take it.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) LIBECCIO and (2) RUN FOR COVER should finish on top of each other on their recent meeting – either could win.

(7) CARNELO is threatening for win No. 3 and should make a bold bid.

(10) VIVA DE JANEIRO, (3) EIGER SANCTION and (8) GREEN SCEPTRE are more to consider for the exotics.