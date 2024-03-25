March 26 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) TANNERON was touched off only by an exciting and more experienced rival on debut over this course and distance. With the benefit of that experience, she should improve to go one better.

(1) SALOON GIRL and (8) STU’S GIRL will also know more about it after their introductory runs and get into the picture.

However, a bigger threat is likely to come from one of the many well-bred newcomers.

(2) BE MERRY, (3) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY, (4) ARTISTE and (5) ELIZABETH GRACE have very attractive pedigrees, so must be respected. Watch the betting.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) MOONACRES finished just over a length ahead of (4) ALADDIN’S LAMP over 1,200m recently. But the improving Aladdin’s Lamp should turn the tables on 3kg better terms and the extra 200m.

(8) TOM’S DINER is improving with every race. Worth each-way.

In what is a modest maiden, well-bred newcomer (7) SILVER IDOL need not be special to challenge.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(8) MANEKI NEKO has improved as a gelding to finish close-up in consecutive 1,000m outings. He should remain competitive over this distance.

(6) CONNERY, after an encouraging last start, receives 1.5kg from that rival which could give him the edge.

(5) LEAD TO GLORY improved with blinkers to finish third in a similar contest last time. Could play another leading role if confirming that progress with the headgear retained.

(9) EXPLOSIVE SPEED ran well enough in his first start over this distance last time to be competitive in a race like this, despite carrying an extra 3kg.

Watch out for (2) KINGSBOY.

Race 4 (1,600m)

The progressive (4) HAMPSTEAD HEATH made the expected improvement over this trip when opening her account in early March. She ought to feature prominently off what seems to be a lenient mark.

(9) PHILOSOPHISE concedes 4kg to that rival but has the form and experience to fight for victory, especially over this course and distance.But the mare is drawn widest, though.

(7) ENCHANTING CHOICE and (5) ILHA DA MAURICIA have also shown enough to make their presence felt.

The improving last-start winner (6) TOKYO PRINCESS is another in with a chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) LE LEGIONNAIRE stayed on to finish almost two lengths ahead of (2) ABERDEEN over 1,400m recently. But there would not be much separating the pair on these revised weight terms over this extended distance.

(3) MAJESTIC WARRIOR and (5) FAIRE ADVANTAGE are capable and should acquit themselves competitively off their current marks with improved fitness.

(9) NAUSHON made no impression from the widest draw last time but had legitimate excuses on that occasion. He has the ability to win a race of this nature.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(1) FLY FUTURA and (6) LUCE VERDE are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,800m meeting. The latter finished second while the former ran third, so should confirm on identical weight terms.

(9) VENGEANCE FOREVER and (5) FASHIONIGMA are held on that form but are weighted to finish closer.

(3) SUMMER NIGHT CITY is in good form and, on these revised terms, is also likely to confirm her superiority over familiar foe (10) TWICE THE MASTER.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(9) FLY TO RIO won a similar course-and-distance contest recently and should remain competitive despite a three-point penalty.

Stablemate (1) VERONIQUE has a bit to find on that form but was drawn widest on that occasion. The mare seems good value to turn the tables from gate 1 and on 1.5kg better terms.

(7) GRANDIOSA and (4) LOOK FORWARD have achieved their best performances over different distances but are capable of posing as threats.

(2) BLACK PATH and (10) YOUREYESONLY complete the shortlist.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) SPEED RACER was not winning out of turn last time and has, seemingly, improved after being gelded. He has scope for further progress, so could follow up his maiden win on these terms.

(5) NIGHT TIGER finished second in a stronger race over this track and trip in February. He is likely to go well again off an unchanged mark.

(4) NIGHT BOMBER and (9) BOOGIEFIED are dangerous to discount off their reduced marks.

(3) KELP FOREST is consistent and also has the credentials to get involved.

Last-start winner (12) KAAPSE KLOPSE is not without a chance.