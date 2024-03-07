March 8 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON did not show her best last time but does seem capable of much better and could bounce back to beat these rivals.

(3) BEST INTENTIONS is consistent and should make a bold bid at scoring.

(1) SHINE IN MEMPHIS was a disappointment on local debut but does seem capable of better and deserves respect.

(2) QUEEN OFTHE PALACE makes her local debut after a change of trainer and could improve.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) SERENDIPITOUS has run well in all three starts and looks the one to beat.

(1) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD was not beaten far on debut and could show good improvement.

(2) COWBOYS DON’T CRY is a Buffalo Bill Cody colt who makes his debut.

(4) HIDEKI will represent the very popular Richard Fourie-Alan Greeff combination and can score on debut.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) SUN SPECTACULAR proved a disappointment in the Western Cape in that she has yet to win a race, but her form does look solid enough to pick up this race on local debut after a change of trainer.

(1) JET BUND has been runner-up three times in four local starts and should contest the finish again.

(3) RUN FOR ME is in good heart and should fight out the finish once again. It is hard to see any of the others in this race actually winning it.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(1) IMHOTEP lacked extra late last time over further. He was expected to win that race and is a confident choice to make amends and win this time around.

(4) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE is in good form and should be involved with the finish yet again.

(5) JOE HARMAN has reached 40 starts without winning but can earn some more money if in the mood.

(6) UBUNTU WARRIOR will strip fitter this time and could go closer.

Race 5 (2,700m)

(1) HEATHCLIFF has improved with each run since returning from a break. He has Fourie aboard this time and should make a bold bid at scoring.

(4) BOURNEMOUTH has been impressive over 2,400m and there is every reason to suggest this longer distance will not be a problem.

(2) ZATARA MAGIC does not always show his best form but can go close if in the mood.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD is back to his best. Big say.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(4) SISTER LIGHT seemed to find the distance a bit short last time. She won well in her penultimate start and can bounce back to win, but it is a competitive race.

(1) AND WE DANCED always gives of her best and is course-and-distance suited, so deserves the utmost respect.

(2) ROSE OF BAYEUX ran on well from a weak position last time and could surprise.

(3) DAME OF FLAMES is unreliable but ran a cracker last time and has a winning chance.

(5) UNITED EXPRESS and (6) SILVERY BLUE come off nice wins, but step up in class. Chance if they measure up.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(6) SYMBOL OF LOVE is holding form well and deserves a winning turn.

(4) EXECUTOR has not shown her best in her last two runs on the turf but Fourie is sticking with her and that is a positive sign.

(5) COLD TRUTH is holding form and is clearly not out of it.

(7) VARIETY BREEZE has always been at her very best over this distance and could upset.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) MR BODACIOUS liked his return to the turf with an easy win and can follow up if in the same mood.

(11) ARTURO is unreliable but did run a good race last time and can do even better this time.

(4) FERRANDO is speedy and can contest the finish.

(1) WARM WINTER NITE does seem better than his last run would suggest and was unlucky in his penultimate start.

(5) RUSSIAN EMPIRE is unreliable but can earn some more money.