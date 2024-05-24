May 25 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) CELTIC CHIEF boasts some fair recent Cape form. He may be looking for further but should be competitive.

Richard Fourie partners (13) FUTURE FLO, who is overdue for a win.

(9) BARRY DU GROND was doing his best work late when making his debut. Can improve.

(1) BOMBER STREAM has shown flashes of ability. He could surprise with blinkers fitted and jumping from pole position.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) RHYDIAN was a beaten favourite from a tricky draw last time. He should make another bold bid.

(1) CHESTNUT BOMBER improved nicely at his second start and steps up to a more suitable trip.

(7) FLYINGCOOL has improved with every outing. He was game in defeat last time.

(2) KAROO GOLD has been knocking at the door for some time. He stays the trip well.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) SPELLING BEE made his handicap debut in strong company and was only five lengths behind The Shepherd. Strong chance.

(6) MASTER OF DESTINY improved without the headgear last run. He is coming to hand.

(11) MADISON VALLEY has improved in blinkers and was touched off at his last two.

(14) BRISTOL HERCULES was narrowly beaten back on home soil. Fourie rides.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(7) MARAUDING HORDE was a winner of three on the bounce before finishing 3½ lengths off Purple Pitcher in the SA Derby. Top chance.

(5) SHOOT THE RAPIDS was not far behind Flag Man last time.

(6) ONE WAY TRAFFIC just failed to catch (4) CAPE EAGLE when last they met.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(2) FRANCES ETHEL appears to be something special as she is unbeaten since shedding her maiden. She stays the trip well and will start close to favourite.

(6) SAARTJIE won a cracking race in the KRA East Coast Cup, coming from almost last in the straight to get up rather cosily.

(8) MY SOUL MATE was runner-up to Frances Ethel in the Oaks and then went down narrowly to (9) BEATING WINGS in the Igugu Stakes.

Race 6 (2,000m)

Splashout Derby and WSB Guineas winner (5) GREEN WITH ENVY has gotten better as he has matured. He came from a seemingly hopeless position to catch the highly rated Sandringham Summit in the Guineas and the Daily News trip will be much more to his liking. He should prove difficult to beat.

(3) PURE PREDATOR was a close-up second to Purple Pitcher in the Group 1 SA Derby and followed up winning the Group 2 Colorado King Stakes beating (9) HOTARUBI by under one length.

(2) FLAG MAN could be the joker in the pack. He jumps in class but has won his last three. He was getting 5kg from The Grey King and now meets him on level terms but he sailed past to win as he liked.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) THAT’S MY BABY was probably in need of her last start after returning from a lengthy break. She is lightly raced and made her comeback in a feature.

(10) MARY’S GREENLIGHT has the worst of the draw in a relatively small field. She ran below expectations in the Scarlet Lady and can do better.

(7) LADY HEIST shouldered a big weight when winning on the Poly last time. She is in good form.

Stable companion (1) VIRGINIA SWEET comes off some useful Cape form and, from the best of the draw, she can feature.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) SIMPLY MAGIC has been consistent on the Highveld and goes well over the trip.

(7) FRENCH PRINCESS may just have needed her last run after a minor training setback. She only ran out of steam in the last 100m.

(12) WESTERN WISHES has drawn wide and has a big weight but she has been running consistently of late.(8) MISS GIBSON has been trying further of late but is never too far back.