Moor the merrier with double

Jockey Daniel Moor steering Pacific MV to get the better of the grey Illustrious in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,000m) at Kranji on April 6. It was the David Kok-trained four-year-old's third win in 12 starts.

Singapore frequent flyer Daniel Moor did not nail the main assignment of his latest Kranji visit on April 6, but neither did he chalk up the miles for nothing.

After managing only a sixth on board leading hope Greatham Boy in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m), the Victorian jockey earned two consolation prizes on the undercard.

He garnered a race-to-race double on Pacific Stable pair Pacific Gold and Pacific MV, both for Singaporean trainer David Kok.

The 39-year-old is at his eighth Singapore Turf Club visiting jockey’s licence since his first stint in 2017 – ranging mostly from hit-and-runs to a three-year stay between 2018 and 2020.

An unabashed fan of the Little Red Dot and its racing, Moor could not bear to look on from afar during Kranji’s last laps.

He will rock up again on May 1 for a last five-month contract until the end of Singapore racing on Oct 5.

The four-time Australian Group 1 winner was glad to take his Kranji tally to the 60-win mark, which included three Group 2s and two Group 3s.

“It’s good to be back in Singapore for one day. Two winners made it even better, even if Greatham Boy didn’t win the big race,” said Moor, whose last Kranji Group success was the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe (1,200m) with Greatham Boy in July 2023.

“He was building into the race and suffered heavy interference, which completely took his running and unbalanced him. He tried hard but couldn’t recover from the heavy knock.

“Hopefully, I get a chance to ride him again. I’ll come back for a longer term later, and stay till the ultimate day.

“I had to do this, even if things were going well for me back home, where I ride mainly for Trent Busuttin and Natalie Young.

“I’ve been riding some promising three-year-olds for them, though I think some may be going to Hong Kong.”

Left with five bookings on April 6, after Pacific Warrior was scratched, Moor got into business at his second ride on $49 outsider Pacific Gold in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m).

The Kermadec five-year-old could not muster enough speed to take advantage of barrier No. 1, but enjoyed an economical run in midfield.

Upon straightening, with favourite Filial Dragon (Koh Teck Huat) in his sights, he went past like a shot towards a convincing 1¼-length victory.

It was his first Kranji win, but did taste success before as a one-time winner (1,350m) at Donald, a country track in Victoria, where he was known as Ruggiero.

“Obviously, the inside draw helped a lot. I was able to get a tax-free run and he was strong late, he ran through the line really well,” said Moor.

“I did watch a few of his past race replays. He had tougher runs than today. I was just lucky to get on top at the right time.”

It was a fairly identical story for Pacific MV ($21) in the next race, the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,000m).

Moor again elected for sit-and-wait tactics, before chasing bunny Illustrious (Manoel Nunes) down in the home straight.

The Headwater four-year-old grey defeated the much-whiter grey by ½-length for his third win in 12 starts.

“He was jumping in class but had a nice weight relief. He is a progressive horse,” said Moor.

On the strength of those two 10-out-of-10 steers, it is not hard to imagine early bookings have already been pledged between the Warrnambool man and the Pacific Stable and Kok three weeks out.

For good measure, Kok added a third win for the owners, with Pacific Angel (Koh Teck Huat, $24) in the first race.

Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong threw in two more with Pacific Vampire ($7) and Pacific Charm ($33) for the powerful Malaysian outfit’s first five-timer.

“I was hoping for a good day today. Only City Gold Telecom let me down, but the three Pacific horses won,” said Kok.

“Pacific Gold had so many leg issues. He is always lame.

“I gave him a short spell, and first-up, he ran a very good race. He had a good chance to win today.

“I told Daniel there will be a lot of pace and to take a seat, and if he keeps him comfortable midfield, he should win this race – and he did.

“I was also very confident with Pacific MV today, even though he was up in class. He had a light weight, and the field was not strong.

“He pulled up well after his last start. Maybe he can go up to 1,400m one day.

“As for Pacific Angel, she’s a Class 5 mare but she’s been running well and T.H. Koh gave her a nice ride.”

