Nunes can be in All His Glory

Three-time winner In All His Glory is knocking on the door again. He has a top chance in tomorrow’s Race 7.

Scooping winners by the spades is nothing new to Manoel Nunes, Singapore’s three-time champion and leading jockey this season.

His grand haul this year has been aided by doubles, trebles, four-baggers and his incredulous five-timer on Feb 26.

He has streaked clear in the premiership table with his 41-win tally, 23 ahead of Oscar Chavez and Danny Beasley.

Tomorrow, the Brazilian has again secured several top rides. How many winners can he get? Your guess is as good as mine.

But four of his mounts are my first choices, headed by my best bet, the aptly named In All His Glory in Race 7.

His other winning chances are six wins-in-a-row hero Lucky Jinsha (Race 5), last-start winner Brutus (Race 8) and the classy Katak (Race 10).

His horses which I made second picks are Flashfast (Race 2), Kwazii (Race 4) and Sun Palace (Race 6).

Back to In All His Glory. Trained by this season’s leader Tim Fitzsimmons, the three-time winner richly deserves another victory.

The five-year-old chestnut Australian-bred has been getting closer after resuming from a short break on Jan 15.

After a smack-up and unlucky fifth, he finished third in his subsequent two starts – both over tomorrow’s 1,400m trip. He was the favourite on both occasions.

In All His Glory seems to have made vast improvement. I like his last piece of fast work on Tuesday morning. It was a winning gallop.

Nunes should be able to place him in a handy spot from Gate 6 and gradually work his way up.

It is about time the gelding rewards his supporters in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,400m on turf.

Fitzsimmons’ Lucky Jinsha may be facing his stiffest test, having climbed from Class 5 to Kranji Stakes B.

But there is no denying the most improved horse at Kranji is bursting out of his skin.

The four-year-old Australian-bred won his trial last week in grand fashion. On Tuesday, his final gallop was top-notch. He should take a lot of beating.

Nunes got Brutus to go all the way in Class 4 in his last start on March 13. The Donna Logan-trained five-year-old Australian-bred is still in mint condition.

The promotion to Class 3 should not stop him from landing his sixth success.

He has a 3½ kg lighter load and an ideal Gate 3. He also trialled very well last week and galloped earnestly on Tuesday.

Although Katak is meeting trainer Daniel Meagher’s pair of reigning Horse of the Year Lim’s Lightning and the unbeaten Lim’s Kosciuszko, the Ricardo Le Grange-trained five-year-old is also a top horse in his own right.

Katak is as fit as can be.