Oct 15 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) ICE CAP is a long-time battling maiden. This course and distance should suit and she might finally have her day to shine.

(2) OPERA VERSE was unlucky last time and should contest the finish.

(5) DANCING IN WINTER ran well on debut but is returning from a break and might need the run.

(7) FANTASY GIRL is consistent and can earn some more money.

Race 2 (1,400m)

A competitive-looking race.

(3) MAN OF COURAGE was not disgraced in both starts and should be ready to fight out the finish.

(2) FLASH LIGHTNING showed improvement last time and can earn some more money.

(4) HOME REEF showed improvement with blinkers and a return to the turf could be profitable.

The last run of (5) DONNY’S BOY is best forgotten, and he should fight out the finish.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) A MONTH OF SUNDAYS was not beaten far in three runs in Gauteng. She could score on local debut but it is an open-looking race.

(2) ANGEL OF MY HEART was disappointing on local debut but might prefer it back on the turf and has a winning chance.

(3) ELUSIVE MATA is threatening to win and deserves respect.

(4) BEIJING BOULEVARD is consistent. Can be in the mix again.

Race 4 (2,400m)

A small field but a very interesting race.

(3) WOMAN’S WORLD is a dangerous front runner. She did not show her best side last time but is weighted to win this race.

(4) JUAN CARLOS has been good of late, winning twice in his last four starts. This course and distance suits him and he should be right there at the finish.

(1) NO PLACE LIKE HOME and (2) CENTRAL CITY have been unreliable lately but both are capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 5 (1,000m)

It is worth including many runners in your calculations in this.

(1) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON showed what she is capable of with an easy last win but has been unreliable.

(4) MISS SHAIVI is very consistent and one of these days she will keep going all the way to the line.

(5) GOLD AGENT makes a local debut and could surprise.

(6) PROJECT RUNWAY has ability but has not been showing it of late.

(10) FULL OF MAGIC has not won for some time but is not out of it.

(11) MEDITERANEANGODDES is speedy and capable of making all the running.

Race 6 (1,200m)

A competitive race where it might pay to include many for your exotics.

(5) GOLDEN LINK was not disgraced last time and could do a lot better this time around.

(1) FOREST SPY has been good of late and deserves respect again.

Both (6) COOL WINTER and (8) WHATEVER NEXT are capable of winning.

(7) SON OF ZEUS, (9) GREAT MELODY and (10) PROPHET can all get into the money.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(5) ARABIAN RED is holding her form nicely and should make a bold bid at scoring over this track and trip.

(1) KILMONIVAIG is not reliable but is capable of scoring.

(3) CANT SAY NO has ability and can contest the finish again.

(6) QUERANDI tends to lack a finish when she really needs it most but is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) HANGING ROCK was not beaten far last time, even after losing many lengths at the start and having a slipped saddle. He could pop up and score, but it is a tough race.

(3) HEART STEALER did well to beat a much higher rated runner than her on local debut so could have more wins in the tank.

(6) JAMES FITZJAMES was not disgraced last time and could earn some money.

(7) BRYDEN BAY was an easy winner on the Polytrack last time, but this is a tougher race.