Witnessing Malaysia’s next star in the making

KUALA LUMPUR - From going around as a plain maiden back in Australia, Witnessimpact has catapulted to rising-star status at his new Malaysian hunting ground.

A country galloper who was placed four times in nine starts without winning for trainer Matt Cumani in Victoria, the son of Star Witness remains unbeaten in four starts, all at Sungai Besi in Kuala Lumpur.

The five-year-old’s latest victory came in the RM40,000 (S$12,200)Power Toto 6/55 Stakes, a Supreme B event over 1,100m, on Oct 13.

He took the local scene by storm with a nine-length win in an Open Novice race in August, then succeeded again in Max Two and Class 3, leading from start to finish in all three races, all over 1,200m.

Up against a much stronger field this time round, Witnessimpact came from off the pace but the results were still the same – another cruising win, this time by 1½ lengths.

With Shafiq Rizuan partnering Witnessimpact for the first time, the $9 hot favourite did not have the best of jumps from his wide barrier (nine).

He took some time, but eventually tucked back to the inside to settle one-off the rails just behind the leading bunch.

Out in front, Boy Xander (Cheng Han Kok), the first emergency acceptor who gained a run, set a cracking pace with Pacific River (Jerlyn Seow) keeping pace just on his outside.

They led by three lengths from Titan Pegasus (Nazir Aiman), with a similar distance to Witnessimpact at the 800m.

Boy Xander – a former Kranji-based two-time winner who was in his Malaysian debut after nearly 2½ years on the sidelines – and Pacific River led into the straight and, at the 400m, Witnessimpact had closed in rapidly to be just 1½ lengths away.

Witnessimpact ranged alongside them without much effort at the 200m, before scooting off in the run home to win as he liked.

Boy Xander held on for second while Military Flag (Wong Chin Chuen) came from way back in the early running to flash home for third, another 3¼ lengths away. The winning time was 1min 04.35sec for the 1,100m on the short course.

“The instructions were to lead today but the pace was too fast,” said Simon Dunderdale, who saddled a four-timer capped by stable star Antipodean in the Sports Toto Supreme Challenge Cup (1,400m).

“So, for the first time, he had to settle and Shafiq rode him very well. He was too good for them in the end.

“Halfway through the race, I was a little worried as he was bit too far from the leaders. But then Shafiq balanced him up nicely.

“We didn’t think he would be able to settle. We always thought he is a front runner but he settled today, which is good news.

“That offers more options for us in the future.”

Shafiq was at his first victorious meeting since recently returning from a two-month suspension for not riding Semantan Prince to the stewards’ satisfaction in a race on June 16.

The 2015 Singapore Gold Cup-winning rider (on Cooptado when still an apprentice) punched in a treble for good measure. The other two wins came from two other favourites, Yes Man ($8) and Infinity Warrior ($12).

“I got front cover today and in the straight he just flew,” said Shafiq of Witnessimpact.

“The instructions were to lead but I found the pace too fast and decided to settle back and wait until the straight.”

While Yes Man, who races in the same orange silks as Antipodean’s owner, Yee Kin Kong, gave Shafiq another armchair ride, the former two-time Singapore champion apprentice (2011 and 2015) had to dig deep into his bag of tricks to secure the third leg of his hat-trick, Infinity Warrior.

At the 200m, the Xtravagant five-year-old looked toast when headed by Salaam Namastey (Harmeet Singh Gill) and Big Saga (Nazir), but under Shafiq’s persuader, he amazingly recovered to deny Salaam Namastey by a short head. Selangor Turf Club/Turfonline