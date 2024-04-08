Pacific Vampire draws first blood

Newcomer Pacific Vampire giving champion apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow an armchair ride in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (Polytrack 1,000m) on April 6. The Jason Ong-trained $7 favourite romped home by 2 1/2 lengths in a swift 58.56sec.

A $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race (1,000m) is hardly the type of race to lose sleep over the night before.

Jerlyn Seow had been a little on edge for a couple of days, though.

The 29-year-old is no greenhorn. She has clocked up in excess of 800 Kranji rides for 57 winners, not to mention a 2023 Singapore champion apprentice jockey title under her belt.

She even takes her saddle across the Causeway to Kuala Lumpur these days, often bringing back the spoils – four winners in six trips.

The last time the plucky lass was a bundle of nerves was probably at her first career ride, aboard Black Quail, on Jan 3, 2021.

A memorable second place has since paved the way to her success story, leaving less and less room for the jitters.

But, Seow had never felt such a strange combination of both excitement and trepidation ever since she sat on a horse called Pacific Vampire.

Not the gory type of fear that may be evoked by the second half of the name – which the Pacific Stable probably retained to stay in character when they purchased Shadow Vampire in Australia.

A down-to-earth animal and sport lover – with offbeat disciplines like air rifle and break dance in her repertoire – Seow has no time for fictitious bloodsuckers in cape.

The subject of her awe was the engine under Pacific Vampire’s bonnet.

She felt its full blast in a barrier trial on March 28. Pacific Vampire burned up the Polytrack from the start, spacing his rivals by nearly six lengths in a slick sub-minute (58.48sec).

She got even more goosebumps when she checked his Australian record.

The son of Impending won three races, all over 1,000m in New South Wales, for now Hong Kong-based trainer Mark Newnham.

When trainer Jason Ong informed his apprentice jockey she was riding Pacific Vampire at his Kranji debut on April 6, the pressure reached fever pitch.

“It’s not often I ride such $7 favourites. I think I won once before (even-money favourite Lord Justice),” said Seow.

“I was a bit stressed. After winning his trial in impressive time (58.48sec), he had also drawn well in one, in a small field.

“I also know he won three races in Australia. I just had to ride him as the best horse in the race, but anything can go wrong, right?”

Her fears were uncalled for. All went well and to script – like in the barrier trial.

Out like a flash, Pacific Vampire dictated comfortably, even took a breather mid-race.

While most of his six rivals were getting windburn, he coasted to a 2½-length win from a gallant Smart Gambit (Faiz Khair).

“He jumped well, and I’m so glad I got the job done. He’s a very good horse, even if he’s still new and learning,” said Seow, who, on nine winners, is five clear of 2023 runner-up Jamil Sarwi in the junior championship.

“I think he can go up to 1,100m and 1,200m. I hope the boss keeps me on.”

She need not worry too much. Ong, who took Seow (formerly indentured to Stephen Crutchley) under his wings in January, never doubted he gave the leg-up to the right rider.

Though the reigning Singapore champion trainer admitted he came under the pump as well, he backed his judgment.

“Jerlyn has improved a lot as a rider, and she’s gained a lot of confidence,” he said.

“This was an important horse for us today. A hot favourite at his first race, it can be quite stressful.

“I thought this would be a nice race for him. He’s a straightforward horse, but I thought a female rider’s softer hands would suit him better.”

While the successful outcome was no surprise, the way the newcomer has revealed himself has been.

“He has adapted to his new environment very well. That’s why I ran him very quickly, less than a month since he came,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“I trialled him twice, but he straightaway showed a different pattern here. He raced behind the speed in Australia, but he showed a lot of gate speed here.

“I think this horse can settle, which is interesting. I still need to get to know him better, but his speed is his biggest asset for now.”

Ong later brought up a training double in the stronger Class 4 1,000m (Division 1) with another Pacific Stable ward, late-bloomer Pacific Charm (Koh Teck Huat, $33).

After struggling with only one win at his first 25 starts, the Maurice five-year-old has suddenly racked up four wins at his last six starts.

manyan@sph.com.sg