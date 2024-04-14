Pinheiro the hat-trick hero

Trainer Kuah Cheng Tee and Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro taking in the first leg of their double with Last Samurai in the Class 4 race over 1,200m on April 13. They later combined for a second win with War Warrior.

Popular Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro picked up where he left off with a riding treble at his first day back at Kranji on April 13.

The Dubai-based jockey could not have hoped for a better homecoming to the country that has fast become his second port of call in the last three years.

With Singapore racing shutting down after Oct 5, the 27-year-old will, however, have to find another place to migrate to during the off-season (April to September) in the United Arab Emirates.

In the meantime, Pinheiro, who finished a meritorious third on the 2023-24 Dubai log with 34 wins, including one apiece at Group 2 and Group 3 level, would rather make hay while the sun shines.

The wins on Last Samurai and War Warrior for Kuah Cheng Tee and Super Baby for Jerome Tan from a full book of 10 rides were greeted with wild cheers and selfies from adoring fans.

While it will not eclipse his last Kranji meeting on Oct 14, when he was moved to tears by his Singapore Group 1 breakthrough with Hongkong Great in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m), he was still grateful for the dream comeback.

“Big thanks to the trainers and owners for their support. It’s great to ride a full card at my first day back,” said Pinheiro.

“I didn’t get outright favourites, but they were decent rides. I thought I could have a good day – three winners is perfect.”

The two full seasons (2022 and 2023) spent at Kranji have taught him that 44 winners were not earned from just hard work, but also good public relations.

“Three weeks ago in Dubai, I sent a text to trainers that I was returning to Singapore soon,” said Pinheiro, who arrived in Singapore on April 7.

“C.T. Kuah was the first to answer. He straight away booked me on Last Samurai, plus two more, Fortune Star and War Warrior.

“He was very confident the horses were really fit and well, especially Last Samurai. I actually know this horse. I rode him a couple of times last year, and he was too keen.

“When I galloped him on Tuesday, I could tell he was more switched off and relaxed.”

When the US-bred six-year-old by First Samurai can bowl along as he pleases, he is hard to get past, as rivals found out three times before. But he has also often buckled under pressure, more so in the less experienced hands of apprentice jockeys.

Kuah, who also owns Last Samurai ($27), could picture the lethal combination in the $50,000 Class 4 1,200m event from the day Pinheiro came knocking on the door.

“When Pinheiro informed me he was coming back, I booked him early on Last Samurai. He snatched that ride right away,” said the former jockey, who does not win often, but has done well this term with four winners from 40 runs chalked up from a pool of only eight horses.

“He’s got good hands, he’s just a very good jockey. So we prepared that horse nicely for him. He made all the difference today. When the horse put two lengths on the rest at the top of the straight, I knew he was home already.”

It was the polar opposite three races later, in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 1,200m race, when $54 outsider War Warrior came from the ruck to blow his rivals away.

Also a product of US breeding, which Kuah is known to be partial to, the Midshipman six-year-old did not just spring a surprise, given his recent patchy form, but also took Kuah aback with his explosive turn of foot.

“This horse never comes from behind. I told Pinheiro to go forward but to take a seat if they are faster,” he said.

“With 59kg on his back, he didn’t want to put him under too much pressure, he looked after the horse.”

The Kuah-Pinheiro pairing could have struck the perfect score with their third combination Fortune Star ($40) in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 2 race over 1,700m, but they came up short by a head against the winner Kinabalu Light ($16).

“I nearly won on all the three rides C.T. gave me, but I’m still happy with two winners,” said Pinheiro. “I was unlucky on Fortune Star.

“When the apprentice (Clyde Leck on Sky Eight) closed the door, I couldn’t take the gap. It’s good to ride for C.T. He does not give you many orders.”

The hat-trick might have eluded Pinheiro on Fortune Star, but it was nailed with $15 favourite Super Baby in the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,400m).

Kranji danced to the tune of samba on that day. Besides Pinheiro, five of the other seven races were taken by Brazilians – Ruan Maia (Kinabalu Light, Pacific Spirit), Vitor Espindola (July, Te Akau Ben) and Manoel Nunes (Ghalib).

Frenchman Marc Lerner (Lim’s Zoom) and Malaysian Benny Woodworth (Star Victory) won the other two.

