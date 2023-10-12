 QEII Cup at Kosi’s mercy, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

QEII Cup at Kosi’s mercy

QEII Cup at Kosi’s mercy
Group 1 Raffles Cup winner Lim's Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) is in the form of his life and will be hard to topple in Saturday's $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m). ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Only bad luck can deny Horse of the Year Lim’s Kosciuszko in $300K Group 1 feature

Tan Thean Loon
Racing Editor
Oct 12, 2023 09:49 pm

With an incredible record like his, Lim’s Kosciuszko – or Kosi to his trainer, Daniel Meagher – looks a shoo-in again on Saturday.

Only bad luck can deny him victory in the $300,000 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m.

The reigning Horse of the Year will once again be all the rage as he is meeting only eight rivals, who all look at least one class below him.

Only Relentless has beaten Lim’s Kosciuszko before – in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) in June 2022.

But, since then, Lim’s Kosciuszko has strung up eight consecutive Kranji successes – an amazing six in Group 1 and one in Group 3.

After starting the 2023 season with victory in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (Polytrack 1,200m) in February, he was all-conquering in four Group 1 features.

Invincible Tycoon (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) holding off Cyclone (Ronnie Stewart) in a Class 1 race (1,600m) on Aug 27. The pair will lock horns again in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) on Saturday.
Racing

Burridge wary of wide draw

Related Stories

Friday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Fitzsimmons praying for rain

Strike Gold can do better

They were the Raffles Cup (1,600m) in March, Kranji Mile (1,600m) in May, Lion City Cup (1,200m) in August and the second Raffles Cup in September.

It proves only one thing: Lim’s Kosciuszko is in the form of his life. He will be very hard to topple.

The QEII Cup trip of 1,800m is not a problem. Lim’s Kosciuszko won the Group 1 Singapore Derby in July 2022 (beating Relentless) over that distance.

Meagher said he has given his superstar the same preparation as when he stepped him up from 1,600m to 1,800m for the Derby.

He put Lim’s Kosciuszko through a trial on Oct 5, finishing fourth under Frenchman Marc Lerner.

But the champion’s regular rider Wong Chin Chuen will be back on board. Wong has been granted a stay of sentence pending his appeal against a four-month suspension for not riding to the stewards’ satisfaction aboard War Frontier.

“That trial will stimulate him nicely. He naturally wanted to do more, but he’s fit and he knows he has a race this Saturday,” said Meagher.

loon@sph.com.sg

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING

Tan Thean Loon

Racing Editor
loon@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Tan Thean Loon