QEII Cup at Kosi’s mercy

Group 1 Raffles Cup winner Lim's Kosciuszko (Wong Chin Chuen) is in the form of his life and will be hard to topple in Saturday's $300,000 Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m).

With an incredible record like his, Lim’s Kosciuszko – or Kosi to his trainer, Daniel Meagher – looks a shoo-in again on Saturday.

Only bad luck can deny him victory in the $300,000 Queen Elizabeth II Cup over 1,800m.

The reigning Horse of the Year will once again be all the rage as he is meeting only eight rivals, who all look at least one class below him.

Only Relentless has beaten Lim’s Kosciuszko before – in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) in June 2022.

But, since then, Lim’s Kosciuszko has strung up eight consecutive Kranji successes – an amazing six in Group 1 and one in Group 3.

After starting the 2023 season with victory in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy (Polytrack 1,200m) in February, he was all-conquering in four Group 1 features.

They were the Raffles Cup (1,600m) in March, Kranji Mile (1,600m) in May, Lion City Cup (1,200m) in August and the second Raffles Cup in September.

It proves only one thing: Lim’s Kosciuszko is in the form of his life. He will be very hard to topple.

The QEII Cup trip of 1,800m is not a problem. Lim’s Kosciuszko won the Group 1 Singapore Derby in July 2022 (beating Relentless) over that distance.

Meagher said he has given his superstar the same preparation as when he stepped him up from 1,600m to 1,800m for the Derby.

He put Lim’s Kosciuszko through a trial on Oct 5, finishing fourth under Frenchman Marc Lerner.

But the champion’s regular rider Wong Chin Chuen will be back on board. Wong has been granted a stay of sentence pending his appeal against a four-month suspension for not riding to the stewards’ satisfaction aboard War Frontier.

“That trial will stimulate him nicely. He naturally wanted to do more, but he’s fit and he knows he has a race this Saturday,” said Meagher.

