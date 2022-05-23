Relentless way to biggies

Singapore Derby wannabe Relentless defying his 58.5kg top impost on Saturday with leading jockey Manoel Nunes astride.

The progressive four-year-old Relentless lived up to his trial-winning form by scoring easily on Saturday and is onward and upward for bigger things.

First to come is the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards’ Cup over 1,600m on June 26. Next is the $400,000 Group 1 Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 17.

Leading trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has already mapped out these targets, even before his charge’s trial victory on May 12.

The Australian was happy with the Arexevan-Relentless Stable-owned bay gelding’s Singapore Derby preparation.

His horse was peaking again after two creditable runs – a close seventh and an unlucky third – from an 81/2-month break.

He was confident of winning Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,600m and Relentless duly delivered under a top ride by leading jockey Manoel Nunes.

After being tugged up to share the lead with Sun Power, Nunes relaxed his mount to save energy.

Sun Power kicked ahead but was soon joined by Lim’s Dreamwalker, whose rider, A’Isisuhairi Kasim, was unhappy with the slow tempo (25.41sec for the first 400m).

Relentless sat two lengths behind, on the outside of Gold City.

Lim’s Dreamwalker was left alone at the top of the straight when the lights went out on Sun Power.

Nunes made his move. He hit the front 250m out for a comfortable 11/2-length victory in a respectable 1min 35.41sec.

It was Relentless’ fourth success from 13 starts. He also had a second and three thirds.

Fitzsimmons said Relentless had a “minor issue” in his last preparation. He was also a little unlucky in his two runs back. But it panned out beautifully on Saturday.

“You saw the real Relentless. I think it was really a soft win – just the perfect run leading to the Stewards’ Cup,” he said.

David Dawson, one of the owners who flew in from Thailand, was chuffed at the victory.

“I come down from Banglok. I was really confident. A good ride from Nunes – 12 out of 10,” he said.

The man in the saddle himself, who was also aboard when third in his last start over 1,400m, felt his mount was “a different horse”.

He was like “a superstar”.

“He was just waiting for this trip. Last time, I had to work a little bit to cross them,” said the three-time Singapore champion.

“But, today, he put himself there, was travelling like a superstar and travelled all the way through. It was an easy win.”

Asked by presenter Scott Bailey if Relentless could handle the 1,800m Derby trip, Nunes said: “Definitely. I think all the credit for Tim and his stable.

“They have done a great job. All their horses are in great form. His horses have improved a lot.”

The Brazilian went on to score on the James Peters-trained Grand Koonta and the Jerome Tan-trained Amazing Breeze to take his season’s tally to 51 winners, 30 clear of double-scorer Oscar Chavez (Leggenda and Win Win).