Renzo could be fashioning sweet return

Renzo (Bernardo Pinheiro) leaving Ejaz (Manoel Nunes, No. 5) and Red Dot (Ruan Maia) trailing in his wake when winning Trial No. 2 at Kranji on May 21.

Runner-up to Lord’s Command. Third to Ghalib. Fourth to The August. In a nutshell, they represent Renzo’s best showings in the 2024 season.

He was off the board on the other three occasions he faced the starter. But he is better than that and we saw what he can really do when he won his trial on the morning of May 21.

With Bernardo Pinheiro in the saddle, Renzo stayed with the leading pack until the furlong mark, where he truly stamped his authority on the field.

Given just a tiny bit of encouragement, he lengthened strides and quickly put a length on Ejaz, the mount of Manoel Nunes, and Red Dot, who had Ruan Maia on top.

And, in the blink of an eye, he had his fellow Brazilians chasing his fast-disappearing shadow.

There was nothing they could do.

Just like that, Renzo and Pinheiro had the trial neatly sewn up and Renzo eventually crossed the finish line 1½ lengths ahead of Ejaz, who nosed out Red Dot for second spot. He clocked 1min 00.87sec for the 1,000m.

In their wake, and in an exhibition of guy power, the first three across the line left behind the two mares in the trial – Pacific Angel and Valerie.

Okay, so back to Renzo. Trainer Ricardo Le Grange has been patient with his charge.

But, sometimes, patience does run thin. By the looks of things, Le Grange will be looking for something substantial when the five-year-old son of Orpen next goes to the races.

After all, the Alfredo Crabbia-owned galloper, a six-time winner from 37 starts, has all along been a good horse to have in the yard.

He has contributed in excess of $300,000 to the kitty.

But the pickings this season have been rather low – just $27,677 at the last count.

We know that Renzo is better than that. Flashback to last season.

In the space of six weeks beginning Aug 6, the Argentinian-bred strung together a hat-trick of wins.

All three were quality races and among those who finished on the wrong step of the podium were Lim’s Zoom, Wealth Elite and the talented Lord’s Command.

Just for the record, Renzo had just earned promotion to Class 3 when he beat Lord’s Command.

Incidentally, that win at the trials on May 21 was the third time in a row that he had finished on top in those morning hit-outs.

If anything, it tells us that Renzo still has that winning mentality. It is just a matter of him bringing that trial form to the races.

And it could happen sooner rather than later.

As for runner-up Ejaz, he has been lightly raced and you have to go all the way back to March 12, 2023, to find the last time he won a race.

The four-year-old by Street Boss has had three outings this season and his last-start second to Pacific Vampire on April 27 was an indication that he is still on an upward trajectory.

Trainer Steven Burridge would have been pleased with the Australian-bred gelding’s showing at that latest trial.

The handsome chestnut dictated things until he swung wide when taking the final turn into the home straight.

Although beaten by Renzo, he did well to hold off the David Kok-trained Red Dot on the line.

On a quiet morning and under brilliant sunshine, Pacific Soldier marched on to take the opening trial with some authority.

Ridden by Rozlan Nazam, he came from third at the 300m to swamp the leaders – Hayato and Jo’s Legend – over the final 100m.

Trained by Tan Kah Soon, the three-year-old New Zealand-bred has so far had a dismal track record.

Indeed, and while the other horses from the Pacific Stable have been making waves and drowning their rivals, this Turn Me Loose youngster has been fighting hard to keep his head above water.

Yes, he is still soldiering on.

However, and while he has been to the trials a half dozen times, that win on May 21 was a first for him.

Maybe now that he has tasted victory, we might see him turn the corner and start paying for his keep.

brian@sph.com.sg