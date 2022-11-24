Renzo deserves another success

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Renzo ticks all the boxes in the final race of the 2022 season on Saturday.

For a horse to finish out of the first four only three times from 17 starts could mean only one thing: It is genuine and ultra consistent.

The horse in question, Renzo, has three wins, three seconds, five thirds and three fourths in his Kranji career.

One of his three out-of-board starts was in a Group 3 feature – the Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on June 18.

Although unplaced, he was not disgraced. He finished fifth, just six lengths behind the winner Golden Monkey, who clocked a superb 1min 8.87sec.

He could have gone closer, if not for a bump near the 450m.

Golden Monkey, without a doubt a champion in the making, went on to capture the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic over 1,400m in a marvellous 1:21.45 on July 9.

Thereafter, he finished third to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on Aug 14 and second to the Hong Kong-bound superstar in a fast-run Class 1 race over 1,200m on Nov 19.

Taking a line from there, it makes Renzo’s form look good.

Glancing at his last few runs, he just needs a bit of luck to return to the winner’s circle in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over the Polytrack in the final race of the 2022 Singapore season..

His last four outings – all over Saturday’s course and distance – yielded two thirds and two fourths, accompanied by pertinent remarks in the day’s Stipendiary Stewards’ report.

He either raced extravagantly (rider suspended for two race days), raced wide, laid in or was bumped.

The good thing now is that Singapore Gold Cup-winning trainer Ricardo Le Grange has got Renzo bursting out of his skin.

On Nov 17, the four-year-old Argentinian-bred ripped his trial rivals apart under race-jockey Vlad Duric.

He romped home by 8½ lengths from four-in-a-row hero Lord Justice and clocked a decent 60.81sec for the Poly 1,000m.

His chances have also been enhanced with Gate 1, which leads to the shortest way home.

With the form, jockey and barrier advantage, Renzo looks the one to beat in a modest affair on Saturday.

Le Grange sounded optimistic about his brown gelding, who is owned by South African Alfredo Crabbia, of Rocket Man fame.

“Renzo trialled up very well last week. Vlad was very happy with the way he went. He is in a very good space at the moment,” said Le Grange, who saddled Hongkong Great to land the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 19.

“He gets a decent draw and I feel he will be very competitive on Saturday.”

Besides Renzo, Duric has several other winning rides, namely Tom Cat (Race 1), Hole In One (Race 2) and Vittoria Perfetta (Race 10).

Like Renzo, Tom Cat has been running good races recently.

The Michael Clements-trained two-time winner is also going in the $30,000 Class 5 race over the Polytrack 1,200m with a trial victory on Nov 17 under Duric.

His final gallop on Tuesday was superb, too.

Two-time trial winner Hole In One started as the $7 favourite first-up on Nov 5 but could only finish fifth after being held up on the inside in the straight.

Duric, who probably could not make the weight on that occasion, has taken over the Le Grange-trained mount from Simon Kok. The Australian is hopping aboard a much fitter horse.

The Clements-trained Vittoria Perfetta bounced back to form on Nov 5 with a fast-closing second to rising talent Dream Alliance.

Duric is sticking to the seven-year-old, who has also improved tremendously.