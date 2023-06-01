Ripple Effect hard to stop

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) RIPPLE EFFECT looks likely to get punters off to a good start but the odds will not be favourable.

(2) ICE STAR never got into it last time. He did pull up blowing and hopefully has recovered.

(4) SI VELOCE showed big improvement last time. Definite trifecta chance. Watch the two newcomers.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(1) JERUSALEMA RAIN ran a good second in the Nursery. Go close.

(3) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT has collateral form with the former. Plenty more to offer.

(2) READY TO CHARGE is another promising runner. Won easily when backed last time.

(4) ZOOMBOMBER should make up the quartet.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) BRAVE VIKING is having his peak run and receives 8kg from useful (1) MERIDIUS. That should see him take full advantage.

(2) WILLOW EXPRESS tries. Can get into the mix.

(5) RUNNING RIFLES enjoyed his new surroundings and recorded a good victory. He could go on.

(7) PRAGMATIST has ability but may need the run.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) FREE MOVEMENT has played second fiddle in his last four starts and could get his just reward.

(1) GIMME A DIAMOND was not striding out last time and could get back on track.

(5) TURBO POWER showed inexperience on debut but will know more about it and the extra will suit.

(6) CAPTAIN WARA was unlucky not to have won last time and could make the frame.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(2) VITELLIUS has been threatening for a second win and it could be his day.

(1) ANGEL OF WAR has pole draw but needs to relax in running. He could go in again.

(3) PRINCESS ILARIA races before this. Watch.

(7) CALL ME MASTER is better than his last run and cannot be discarded.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) SHEELA got tired late in the Computaform Sprint but will be cherry ripe now.

(4) ROLLWITHTHEPUNCHES should match strides and rates the main danger.

(1) MK’S PRIDE could come up after a freshener.

(5) GODSWOOD won his last start, (2) MERCANTOUR appears highly weighted and (6) WINTER STORIES needs to put it in. All place chances.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(9) MAMBO COME TESIO is still maturing and tackles a strong field but look for a big run.

(1) AFRAAD, (2) POSITIVE ATTITUDE and (10) ABSOLUTE VALUE could get close all round.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(1) RED MAPLE should pack too many guns despite being heavily treated at the weights.

(5) KIND JUDY is 7.5kg better off with her for a head defeat and on paper should turn it around.

(4) SOUTHERN SONG, (6) SAY YES and handy weighted (8) TRUMP MY QUEEN are all in with chances.