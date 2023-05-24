Rivals should fear Sword Of Mercy

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) DOLCEZZA has been running close-up. Although drawn on the outside, she could get her just reward.

(12) NO FILTER is improving with racing and could challenge. But Gavin Lerena is opting for Dolcezza.

Watch the first-timers, especially (6) LADY CHATTERLEY, (11) MY BEST FRIEND, (8) LADY FALLON and (5) FOREVER MARY.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) HAWKBILL is bred for further and the softer conditions will help. He gives 2.5kg to the filly (16) THING CALLED LOVE, who can only improve on her debut run.

(2) CAPTAIN WARA was unlucky not to have won last time and could get his just reward.

(4) GEORGE HANDEL was inexperienced on debut. Look for improvement.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) VIVA DE JANEIRO found support in all three runs but shirked the issue. He could get it right here.

(10) TURBO POWER and (9) TOTAL SURRENDER showed inexperience on debut but will know more about it.

(5) AMERICAN GRAYSON finished third on debut and is also looking to improve.

Race 4 (1,400m)

This is not a strong maiden field and, if debutante (14) SWEET BASIL can run, she could win.

Stable companion (1) GREEN BUBBLES has current form and should offer a good guideline. Respect the betting moves.

(2) INEVITABLE lost it at the start last time when stumbling badly. Give the filly another chance.

(5) COUNT YOUR CHANCES has been threatening and must be respected.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(1) SWORD OF MERCY has done well with blinkers, finishing second last time. He should make a bold bid.

(3) WILLIAMSON is on the up and could turn it around with (2) I’M A MAN.

(8) KING’S EXPRESS is improving with racing and is worth considering.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Stablemates (10) SURYAVARMAN and (12) STORM DICTATOR have chances but Suryavarman appears the stable-elect on riding engagements.

(8) PONTIAC comes off a maiden victory and has plenty more to come.

Stable companion (9) SILENT WAR forms a good back-up.

(4) CAPTAIN DIZZY has come well in new surroundings and a hat-trick is a possibility.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(3) BLUE WATERS was not striding out last time and could improve to get into the fight for honours.

Stablemate (7) MIA FIORE comes off a maiden win and could follow up.

(12) POWER RANGER is battling to visit the winner’s box but, if problem-free, could challenge.

(10) BUSHVELD has her problems, so stable companion (11) BLACK LIGHTNING is preferred.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) MABONENG is consistent.

He beat (13) FASINADA by a head but the 3.5kg difference could see the positions reversed.

(2) SPRING WILL COME should not be far off on the same form line.

(3) IRONTAIL won his only start at this venue and could double up.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) NAPOLEON was hampered last time and could atone.

(3) LUTHULI is back over a shorter distance and could feature.

(2) SAGE KING is from a firing stable and cannot be ignored.

(4) LIBECCIO, (9) BATIK, (10) EAGLE ALLEY and (13) GILDA GRAY could run a place.