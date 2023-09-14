Roda Robot seeks treble

Bruno Queiroz saluting on Roda Robot after their victory on Aug 27. Manoel Nunes could not make the 51.5kg weight then and will be back on board on Saturday. PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Roda Robot is dubbed the “Iron Horse” for having competed four times in 21 days – a record of sorts at Kranji.

He had raced on Aug 6, 13, 20 and 27 and won his last two starts – over 1,600m and then 2,000m, both on turf.

Mission accomplished, leading trainer Jason Ong wisely rested his up-and-coming four-year-old New Zealand-bred gelding.

The Singaporean handler’s initial plan was to bring Roda Robot back for a Class 4 race over 2,000m on turf on Raffles Cup Day on Sept 23.

But, with his tough-as-nails gelding showing no signs of race fatigue, he decided to have a go in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,700m on the Polytrack.

This is to find out whether Roda Robot will be just as good on the synthetic surface.

“I would like to try him on the Poly and see how he goes,” said Ong.

“As we know, 2,000m turf doesn’t come often, although there is one next week. But by running him on the Poly, we will know more about him.

“Hopefully, he can handle the Poly over distance and we can have more options in future – that’s my thought.”

Similarly, Ong is keen to know whether his other back-to-back turf winner, Top Field, can also triumph on the Polytrack.

Top Field scored over the same 1,600m and 2,000m trips on the same two days as Roda Robot.

But they were in Maiden and Class 5 company, while Roda Robot won in Class 5 and then Class 4.

Top Field has picked up five points to 42 but remains in Class 5.

“Top Field has also proven on the turf, same as Roda Robot. If he can handle the Poly, we can also keep our options open in future,” said Ong.

“Both horses are in good shape.”