Shum saddles 700th HK win

The pat on the back and the bubbly were out for Hong Kong trainer Danny Shum at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

He had a good cause for celebration. He saddled his 700th Hong Kong winner in typically understated fashion with his exciting talent Romantic Warrior in the second section of the Class 4 Murrayfield Handicap over 1,200m.

A protege of Singapore and Hong Kong legend, Ivan Allan, and famous for Little Bridge's 2012 Group 1 King's Stand Stakes win at Royal Ascot, Shum is one of the most respected horsemen in the sport.

The milestone victory leaves him in elite company in the former British colony.

Of the current trainers in the jurisdiction, only Tony Cruz (1,361), John Size (1,341), Caspar Fownes (974), Ricky Yiu (851), Dennis Yip (782) and Francis Lui (760) have trained more winners than Shum.

John Moore holds the overall record of 1,735 winners.