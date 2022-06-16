Silent Is Gold looks too good

The top-rated Silent Is Gold can give jockey Ronnie Stewart his first Group success since his comeback to Kranji racing.

Call it a fluke shot if you like when Silent Is Gold was third-time lucky with an all-the-way successs over 1,200m on turf on April 30.

But, when the Australian-bred gelding followed up three weeks later with another sub-1min 9sec victory over the same track and distance, the word “class” was seen on his big-and- broad chest.

To win is one thing, but to clock 1:08.84 for the first win and 1:08.87 for the second, is something extraordinary.

Silent Is Gold has the speed, the charisma, the attitude and, most importantly, the big engine to achieve greater things.

Being a three-year-old with just four runs, the world is his oyster.

There are loads of improvement in his compact and well-balanced 550kg-plus body.

The son of Star Turn and Confident gets his chance to showcase his star quality in a big way tomorrow – in the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint over 1,200m on turf.

The Buddy Buddy Stable-owned bay gelding, who was recently transferred from Donna Logan to Stephen Gray, clearly looks a cut above his 10 rivals on his stupendous back-to-back double.

Drawn handily in Gate 5, he should give jockey Ronnie Stewart his first Group success since his Kranji comeback three months ago. He had a six-year Singapore stint, from 2006 to 2011.

The Australian shares the honour of winning three Singapore Gold Cups (all on the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained El Dorado) with compatriots Tommy Farthing and Alan Trevena.

He was also associated with Takaoka’s Jolie’s Shinju in all three legs of the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge, which included the Emirates Singapore Derby.

Like El Dorado and Jolie’s Shinju, Silent Is Gold seems to go very well with Stewart.

In their two-from-two partnerships, horse and rider became one.

They were like buddies. They gelled.

When Stewart said “let’s go” at the top of the straight, Silent Is Gold lengthened his strides immediately. He gave plenty.

Both wins were top-notch, but the second in a stronger Novice field was more dominant.

While Stewart applied the whip in the first win, he did not have to in the second.

The horse ran by himself. He kicked when Stewart bade goodbye to his rivals. He made them look like they were standing still.

At the winning post, Silent Is Gold was 23/4 lengths ahead of the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Golden Monkey – his biggest challenger tomorrow.

Golden Monkey has also thrived, winning his trial impressively last week. But he will have to be on top of his game to defeat his nemesis.

Silent Is Gold also trialled exceptionally well.

He finished second behind King Arthur, but could have won if Stewart had released the brakes.

So, on timing, it is hard to see anyone going past Silent Is Gold tomorrow.

More so on level weights, 57kg, with the exception of the Northern Hemisphere-bred Legacy Reign, who will carry 54.5kg.