Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey ‘Taffy’ Thomas dies, 76

Retired jockey “Taffy” Thomas, who won the time-honoured Singapore Gold Cup on Sir Toby in 1977, has died. He was 76.

He died in a hospice close to his home in Cheveley near Newmarket, England, last Wednesday.

He leaves behind his wife, Sallie, and twin daughters, Amy and Diana.

The talented rider also steered Sir Toby to victory in the Tunku Gold Cup in Kuala Lumpur the same year.

Sir Toby, one of the equine greats on the Malayan Racing Association (MRA) circuit, went on to capture the Queen Elizabeth II Cup in Singapore in 1978 with top local rider Leslie Khoo astride. Khoo is now a trainer at Kranji.

Thomas also won the 1974 Penang Governor’s Gold Cup on Shadowfax.

Sir Toby and Shadowfax were prepared by MRA training legend Teh Choon Beng and owned by the powerful Auric Stable.

Teh and Auric entered the Guinness Book of Records on Aug 3, 1991, for the most winners in a single meeting – seven – by the same combination.

“Very sad to hear of his passing. He was a very skilful jockey and an extremely nice gentleman,” said the Penang-based Teh, 82, who retired in 1995 with 13 MRA premiership titles and 1,835 wins, including nearly 80 classic races.

“We had a lot of fun when he was riding for me. His wife, Sallie, and my wife got along very well together and Taffy was very well-liked by all my owners.

“When in Singapore, he would stay with Yong Mee Him of Income Stable and Gold Stable. Taffy could be quite comical at times.

“When I went to Newmarket for the horse sales, I would sometimes stay with him. I believe he was the first English jockey to ride for me.”

Born Myrddin Lloyd “Taffy” Thomas in Caernarvon, North Wales, the lightweight jockey started riding in 1961 as an apprentice to Geoffrey Barling in Newmarket. In nearly 30 years, he garnered close to 900 winners.

His major triumphs included Absalom in the Vernons (now Haydock Park) Sprint Cup in 1978 and Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes on Sayf El Arab at Royal Ascot in 1983.