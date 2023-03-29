Sorry, guys, you Can’t Catch Me

Race 1 (1,900m)

There was not much between (6) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE and (7) JOE HARMAN when they met recently and they could possibly fight it out. They have had many chances to get out of the maiden ranks but this could be their best chance to break through.

(2) VUVUZELA UMLILO seldom runs a bad race but battled to finish off his races. The longer distance is the concern.

(13) RED CENTRE has been consistent against her own gender and deserves some respect.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(1) CAN’T CATCH ME had some fair KwaZulu-Natal form and can win on local debut. The only real concern is that the filly is trying the Polytrack for the first time. Her form is good enough to win.

(2) YGRITTE disappointed last time. She is not an easy ride but can win.

(3) AFRODITE has not shone in her two local starts but trainer Alan Greeff is in very good form. Do not rule her out.

(6) LOVIN’ YOU BABY ran well last start and looks to be improving.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(1) BONNAROO proved in need of her local debut when third last start. She could make good improvement and score.

(2) DREAM SCAPE probably ran above her rating when only 2 3/4 lengths behind Carbonada last start and will do better this time.

(9) SPLASH OF GREEN, (10) WINTER JOURNEY and (11) I LIKE IT HOT are better than their last runs would suggest. They are capable of upsetting on their best form.

Race 4 (1,200m)

If Bonnaroo wins Race 3, it is worth considering (15) CALLMEMRGREENLIGHT as an each-way play for this race. He was not far behind her last time and runs well enough on the Polytrack.

(2) STAY THE COURSE won well last time and jumps from stall No. 1, which suits.

(3) MR BODACIOUS seems at his best on this surface.

(4) HIGHER PURPOSE has won twice on this surface. Deserves utmost respect.

Ignore the last run of (5) JOYOUS JUBILEE. He is back on his right surface.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(8) TIPSY TINA is very fast and has not been disgraced against the colts lately. She is not going to be easy to run down.

(1) FRANCA has won over this course and distance.

(2) RED BERRY is coming off a good win but would prefer 1,200m.

(3) WISHFUL GIRL LINN makes her local debut but has run well on this surface.

(4) CIVIL RIGHTS and (5) STOLEN KISS have winning chances as well.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(6) LEDELL’S ECHO is speedy and could make all the running.

(2) AL QAASIM gave his rivals a galloping lesson last time and is more at home over 1,200m.

(3) FOREST SPY has been a disappointment this season but is down in class. He can win a race like this.

(4) PRINCESS DEB’S tackles stronger rivals but loves this course and distance.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(6) NAVAL SECRET looked an unlucky loser last time. He deserves to go one better.

(5) GREENLIGHTTOHEAVEN is very good on this surface and should run well again.

(2) BOLD RESOLVE has been disappointing of late but could strike again one of these days.

(3) CAPTAIN OUPIE and (7) CAPTAIN MORISCO are also quite capable of winning.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) SPIRIT OF SILVANO picked up an eight-point penalty for beating Joe Harman, a loser of 29 races. The handicapper may well be right but this is a tougher race for him.

(3) FIRE LORD returns from a break but is proven on the surface.

(4) ALINGALONGA won on the Polytrack last time and must be considered.

(8) MATSUYAMO was a good winner on this surface. Chance.