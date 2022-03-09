Spontaneous in excellent form

RACE 1 (1,800M)

6 Lucky Missile should have won two starts ago. He is holding his condition well and rates as the one to beat under Joao Moreira.

4 Telecom Cheetah caught the eye in his latest trial. Zac Purton hops up and he should improve for his second run in Class 5 this term.

1 Agility Star makes the class drop. He draws well and can turn his form around.

7 Owners’ Star has claims in this grade. Do not discount, although the wide gate makes things tricky.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

9 Regency Poet looks to have improved after changing stables. Benno Yung has done extremely well with stable transfers. The wide draw makes it tough but he is on an upward trajectory and, there are no world-beaters in this lot.

3 Take What You Need is after an overdue first win. He has found his mark and deserves respect.

6 Cigar Buddies should improve switching from the dirt to the turf. He is an improving type who should roll forward to lead.

10 Island Sunshine is next best. He gets Moreira.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

9 See U Again has come to hand very quickly in Hong Kong – turning his form around at just his second start to finish a close runner-up. He can improve once more and, while difficult, this contest appears winnable.

4 Fabulous Eight is racing off a dangerously low mark. Moreira’s booking bears close watching.

3 Wild West Wing loves the Valley. He does his best racing and is favoured with Purton in the saddle.

2 Ka Ying Spirit has ability. Expect he rolls forward to offset the wide gate.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

3 Equaletta Blitz is on the steady improve. He lost his way a bit but managed to display a sparkling turn of foot from the rear of the field last time. He can take another step forward.

2 Party Warrior is on the rise. He has the talent and rates strongly from Gate 2 with Purton engaged.

7 Yo Beauty turned his form around last start. He has claims.

5 Excellent Chariot has been slightly unlucky this term. Still, he can bounce into form with a few favours.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

4 Spontaneous is in the form of his life and down to a competitive mark. He is a three-time winner in this grade and looks very well placed with Jerry Chau engaged. He can win with the right run.

1 Ever Force steps out for his second run in Class 4 this term. He is suited in this grade.

11 Natural Gold is improving rapidly across only four starts in Hong Kong. He looks ready to go.

6 Joyful Mood did well on debut to finish third. He has claims once more.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

12 Star Of Wuyi has a very sharp turn of foot and gets his chance to showcase that with no weight on his back. This is a tough contest, but he appeals at the bottom of the handicap.

3 Common Room turned his form around to finish second last start. He draws well and shapes as a leading player.

1 Xponential is racing well. He is unlucky not to already have a win this term, having missed by under a length in each of his six runs this season. With Moreira on, he will be there at the finish.

11 Peak To Peak is open to improvement. Strong booking of Purton warrants respect.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

7 Sparky Star is in career-best form, and he looks well placed to grab a first win. Strong booking of Moreira suggests he is ready to win.

2 Charizard mixes his form but is a solid competitor on his day. He won well earlier this term and gets his chance from Gate 5.

6 HK Dragon is improving. He is on the up and a first win does not appear too far away.

1 Nimble Nimbus does his best racing in this grade. He is in form and should get the run of the race from the inside gate.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

5 Nervous Witness can find the front and pinch this one. The return to Class 3 is more than suitable and, with his ability, he should be running this bunch into the ground.

3 Atomic Force steps out on debut. He has trialled well and looks well placed to make an impression first-up in Hong Kong.

8 Sparkling Dragon has claims. It would not surprise to see him turn his form around.

10 Mr Colourful is lightly raced but looks to have potential. He deserves respect with no weight on his back.

RACE 9 (1,800M)

3 Cinquante Cinq should get the run of the race from Gate 3. He won nicely two runs back and he can bounce back to that level from the favourable draw.

1 Savvy Kingman should find the front. He is a tough on-pacer who should look the winner at some stage for Purton.

6 Exceptional Nice is still without a first win in Hong Kong. He is consistent enough at times and will have the services of Moreira.

10 Darci Joy is in career-best form. He steps up in grade in a bid for a hat-trick of wins.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club