Street Of Dreams looks all set to go one better

If anything, Street Of Dreams’ recent results have been heart-breaking fortrainerSteven Burridge.

Twicein succession and at his last two runs, Burridge had to endure the agony of defeat in races that truly mattered.

First, it was that close second to Golden Monkey in the Group 3 Fortune Bowl over 1,400m on Feb 11. After being a tad wayward in the straight, he went down by 1¼ lengths. It hurt, especially since Street Of Dreams carried stable confidence and was sent off as the $26 third pick.

Burridge knuckled down, sent his charge to the trials, got him polished up for the Group 3 Committee’s Prize on March 9 looking like a million bucks.

Alas, he again found one better, going down by a short head to Bestseller in the mile feature.

It was back to the drawing board and, on April 9, Street Of Dreams trialled in great heart when finishing second to Super Salute over the 1,000m.

By then, his next mission, the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) was already creeping up on April 21. To get the rough edges all smoothened out, Street Of Dreams turned up for a gallop on April 16.

Held together nicely, the son of Dundeel covered the 600m in a fluent 38.1sec.

In the upcoming feature, both track and trip should suit Street Of Dreams, who has twice won over the 1,400m on grass.

So, the 2024 season has been rough for all connected with Street Of Dreams. But, and while nothing is paved with gold, Burridge will believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel and, right now, the EW Barker Trophy does look to be within touching distance.

He will also know that there could be heartache down that street and, if his charge is again going to be denied victory, the horse to do the damage could be Bestseller.

Out on the training track onApril 16, the Dream Ahead four-year-old was put through his paces by Rozlan Nazam, who kept him going nicely in a 600m gallop which he reeled off in 39.8.

Bestseller has already put together seven wins from just 17 starts, including the Committee’s Prize and another Group 3, the Colonial Chief Stakes (1,700m).

From his last five starts, four have produced wins, with the only blemish coming in the Fortune Bowl, where he finished out of the money after having to travel wide for most of the trip.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange has got Bestseller ticking over nicely and, when push comes to shove on April21, his charge will be there slugging it out with the best.

Another who will be doing plenty of pushing and shoving in the same race is Super Salute.

Then again, it would be betting suicide to ignore the EW Barker Trophy title defender.

The son of I Am Invincible won that event when trained by Jason Lim before annexing the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m). Under his current trainer Richard Lim’s care, he also won the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) on Jan 6.

With Manoel Nunes up, Super Salute was another star worker on the training track when running the 600m in an easy 41.7.

After steering Super Salute to eight of his nine victories, Nunes will again take the reins at the weekend.

A come-from-off-the-pace sort of galloper, Super Salute will gobble up the 1,400m with the relish of a bulldog going through a ribeye.

Indeed, if there is going to be a bump in the road for Street Of Dreams and a torn page from Bestseller’s book, the culprit could be Super Salute.

On the undercard on April 21, keep an eye on the David Kok-trained pair of Pacific MV and Sabah Ace.

Both runners, who will be contesting the Class 3 race over the mile, were put through their paces.

Althoughthey did not break any land speed records, their work would have pleased their trainer, who has been churning out some good winners at recent meetings.

Pacific MV breezed over the 600m in 43.3 while Sabah Ace ran the same trip in 41.1.

Coincidentally, both Pacific MV and Sabah Ace will go into this upcomingevent hoping to make it two in a row.

At their last starts, Pacific MV won a Class 3 race (1,000m) on April 6 while Sabah Ace took a Class 4 race (1,400m) on March 23.

Unless they dead-heat, one of them will not double the dose. But, given the form the stable is in at the minute, it would not surprise many if a Kok quinella comes up.

brian@sph.com.sg