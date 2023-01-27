'Stretch' out for early double

The Shane Baertschiger- trained Watery (Shafrizal Saleh) finishing second to the Donna Logan-trained Deception (Hakim Kamaruddin) over 1,200m on May 14, 2022. He looks set to greet the judge based on his smart trial victory with blinkers.

Shane Baertschiger, one of five trainers who have yet to saddle a winner in 2023, is expected to land a quick double on Saturday.

The lanky Australian nicknamed Stretch at Kranji has seven well-prepared runners spread over six races, and his best chances are Watery in Race 1 and Italian Revolution in the next event.

Watery, a well-bred four-year-old by Showcasing, has benefited greatly from a break. His last race was on Sept 3, 2022.

The chestnut New Zealand-bred gelding with the prominent broad blaze has resumed fresh.

He won his trial impressively with blinkers on Jan 19.

Ridden by stable jockey Matthew Kellady, he crossed in nicely from his wide berth to eyeball the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained and Manoel Nunes-ridden Diaz on settling down.

The pair drew away to lead by six lengths at the bend and by eight at the top of the straight.

Although kept well in check, Watery beat Diaz by half a length in 1min 00.32sec.

“Yeah, he trialled well. It will be his first time running in Class 5 and first time with blinkers. Should be hard to beat,” said Baertschiger.

The affable horseman added that he gave Watery a break because the gelding was a “tired horse” from his eight-start campaign in 5½ months in 2022.

The rest has certainly done wonders to his charge.

Baertschiger started the new season slowly.

He had only seven runners in two of the three meetings for a second and a third, and has wisely engaged rising apprentice jockey Ibrahim Mamat for the ride.

Trainer Michael Clements’ protege’s 4kg allowance will bring Watery’s handicap down – from 59kg to 55kg.

This will give the horse every chance, not forgetting that he will also be aided by an inside barrier (Gate 3) and the first-time blinkers which have sparked many horses to victory.

Watery’s best effort from eight starts was his good second behind Deception in a $75,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m on turf on May 14, 2022.

On Saturday, the Tornado Stable-owned galloper is contesting the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 event over the Polytrack 1,200m.

He just has to bring his trial form to the race to account for his seven rivals.

While Watery gets a claiming rider to reduce his handicapped weight, Italian Revolution has the services of the forceful four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric.

Kellady had ridden the three-year-old well three times but luck denied him of victory on each occasion. His mount just found one to beat at the winning post.

Perhaps the riding switch could bring a change of luck for the MA Racing Stable-owned Australian-bred gelding.

Duric will partner Italian Revolution, one of the star performers on the training track on Tuesday, and complete their task with distinction in the $75,000 Restricted Maiden Division 1 event over 1,200m on turf.