Racing

Sunday's Hong Kong Results

Dec 06, 2021 12:00 am

RACE 1

1st 6 Amazing Teens ($92-$25)

2nd 5 Toycoon ($6)

3rd 1 Super Fast ($15)

4th 9 Yes We Can

Forecast $62 Place forecast (5-6) $21, (1-6) $40, (1-5) $13 Tierce $1,039

Trio $196 Quartet $4,263

Racing

Giambattista set to win

Related Stories

Saturday's South Africa Results

Saturday's Kuala Lumpur Results

Aussie jockey missing after late-night swim

RACE 2

1st 4 Chunghwa Jingshen ($189-$45)

2nd 6 Run Run Good ($7)

3rd 12 Golden Mission ($16)

4th 3 Fox Cheunger

Forecast $163 Place forecast (4-6) $51, (4-12) $111, (6-12) $13 Tierce $4,772

Trio $376 Quartet No winner ($4,282 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Masterwork

RACE 3

1st 11 Country Boy ($40-$10)

2nd 3 Eason ($8)

3rd 8 Solar Partner ($26)

4th 1 Snowalot

Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-11) $11, (8-11) $42, (3-8) $41 Tierce $1,103

Trio $205 Quartet $5,730

RACE 4

1st 14 Speed Force ($79-$24)

2nd 3 Crown Avenue ($15)

3rd 7 El Valiente ($11)

4th 8 Lucky Victor

Forecast $127 Place forecast (3-14) $37, (7-14) $29, (3-7) $18 Tierce $2,189

Trio $355 Quartet $3,395 ($3,992 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 12 Valiant Elegance ($40-$13)

2nd 6 Fiery Diamond ($19)

3rd 3 Flying On The Turf ($13)

4th 8 Dragon Baby

Forecast $71 Place forecast (6-12) $31, (3-12) $24, (3-6) $31 Tierce $1,615

Trio $348 Quartet No winner ($11,126 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 12 Millennium Falcon ($23-$9)

2nd 2 Pins Prince ($6)

3rd 7 Nimble Nimbus ($11)

4th 13 Booming Well

Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-12) $5, (7-12) $11, (2-7) $8 Tierce $143

Trio $30 Quartet $6,678

RACE 7

1st 4 Sight Success ($39-$10)

2nd 2 Californiadeepshot ($18)

3rd 6 Ka Ying Master ($13)

4th 7 Czarson

Forecast $95 Place forecast (2-4) $29, (4-6) $20, (2-6) $51 Tierce $1,406

Trio $211 Quartet $4,027

RACE 8

1st 12 Alcari ($398-$46)

2nd 3 Metro Warrior ($10)

3rd 2 Cordyceps Six ($6)

4th 11 Super Fortune

Forecast $461 Place forecast (3-12) $88, (2-12) $48, (2-3) $9 Tierce $4,884

Trio $348 Quartet $8,340

RACE 9

1st 12 Infinite Power ($25-$10)

2nd 1 Ultra Express ($7)

3rd 2 Elite Patch ($11) 4th 7 Crossford

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-12) $8, (2-12) $16, (1-2) $8

Tierce $192 Trio $36 Quartet $1,827

RACE 10

1st 2 Beauty Joy ($22-$9)

2nd 1 The Irishman ($40)

3rd 11 Pakistan Friend ($28)

4th 4 Rise Brethren

Forecast $134 Place forecast (1-2) $43, (2-11) $29, (1-11) $153 Tierce $3,217

Trio $1,216 Quartet No winner ($6,916 jackpot carried forward to Dec 8 HK meeting)

 SUNDAY'S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 2 Show Hand ($31-$12) 2nd 5 Smart Racer ($5.10) 3rd 4 El Macho ($6)

4th 9 Gigante Del Andre

Forecast $22 Place forecast (2-5) $6, (2-4) $5, (4-5) $4 Tierce $97 Trio $11 Quartet $494

Scratchings: 1 Ghost Bay, 3 Believer, 12 Silent Prince, 13 William King, 14 Isle Of Sky

RACE 2

1st 7 Show Thunder ($36-$9) 2nd 1 Mr Paulandre ($10) 3rd 5 D'Great Swift ($27)

4th 4 Tigress

Forecast $228 Place forecast (1-7) $26, (5-7) $21, (1-5) $48

Tierce $1,372 Trio $314

Quartet No winner ($480 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Havana

RACE 3

1st 9 Ready To Sevenluck ($26-$15) 2nd 3 Acrobat ($11) 3rd 5 Isfahan ($20) 4th 10 Cher Forecast $35 Place forecast (3-9) $10, (5-9) $17, (3-5) $22 Tierce $637 Trio $115 Quartet No winner ($1,214 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 Chonky Potato ($65-$15) 2nd 4 Topmost ($14) 3rd 3 Place Your Bet ($5.10)

4th 8 Sahm Forecast $63 Place forecast (4-7) $21, (3-7) $12, (3-4) $11 Tierce $982

Trio $94 Quartet No winner ($2,684 carried forward)

Scratchings: 11 D'Great Rich, 12 Ace's Wild, 13 Mr Exchequer, 14 Buffalo Soldier

RACE 5

1st 4 Semantan Prince ($52-$13) 2nd 3 D'great Light ($6) 3rd 6 Selangor Star ($35) 4th 2 Arc Triumph Forecast $66

Place forecast (3-4) $16, (4-6) $81, (3-6) $25 Tierce $1,986 Trio $148 Quartet $4,099 ($4,974 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Inniminyminemow

RACE 6

1st 1 Violet ($30-$10) 2nd 9 Moongate Light ($10) 3rd 8 War Dragon ($13) 4th 2 Elite Invincible Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-9) $11, (1-8) $12, (8-9) $8

Tierce $153 Trio $42 Quartet $1,223

Scratching: 15 Super Hero

RACE 7

1st 2 D'Great Boss ($203-$52) 2nd 8 Leo ($13) 3rd 3 Secret Agent ($16) 4th 4 Howl

Forecast $448 Place forecast (2-8) $63, (2-3) $148, (3-8) $37 Tierce $7,648

Trio $405 Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Reality, 13 Panca Delima, 14 Redoubt

RACE 8

1st 5 First Precinct ($69-$29) 2nd 7 Xiong Fong ($5.10) 3rd 6 Lee's Star ($58) 4th 11 Stay Sound Forecast $51 Place forecast (5-7) $13, (5-6) $31, (6-7) $21 Tierce $1,134

Trio $162 Quartet No winner ($660 carried forward)

Scratchings: 9 Lim's Torpedo, 12 Blue Eyed Boy, 13 Best Bay, 14 Circuit Flyer

RACE 9

1st 5 True Friend ($79-$22) 2nd 7 Burkaan ($8) 3rd 9 Trinity General ($54) 4th 3 Mat Smart Forecast $93 Place forecast (5-7) $28, (5-9) $63, (7-9) $28 Tierce $5,156

Trio $319 Quartet No winner ($1,468 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Premium Rush, 13 Style, 14 Rocket Pegasus

RACE 10

1st 2 Tipping Point ($11-$7) 2nd 1 Ready To Good Luck ($6) 3rd 9 Royal Flush ($9)

4th 7 Great Hero Forecast $3 Place forecast (1-2) $3, (2-9) $6, (1-9) $7

Tierce $38 Trio $16 Quartet $505

Scratchings: 12 Bull Run, 13 Five Hundred

RACE 11

1st 4 Silent Boss ($12-$5.10) 2nd 2 Gratus ($11) 3rd 9 Capone ($12) 4th 11 Leading Cellist Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-4) $3, (4-9) $9, (2-9) $9 Tierce $86

Trio $14 Quartet $76

Scratchings: 12 D'Great Supreme, 13 Majulah, 14 King Force

RACE 12

1st 1 The Iceman ($8-$5.10) 2nd 3 Wishuponastar ($16) 3rd 2 Voyager ($127)

4th 4 Satellite Genius Forecast $35

Place forecast (1-3) $12, (1-2) $52, (2-3) $150 Tierce $1,079 Trio $256 Quartet No winner ($268 jackpot carried forward to Dec 12 Malaysia meeting)

Scratchings: 12 Sand Bank, 13 Horse King, 14 Trumps Up

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING