Sunday's Hong Kong Results
RACE 1
1st 6 Amazing Teens ($92-$25)
2nd 5 Toycoon ($6)
3rd 1 Super Fast ($15)
4th 9 Yes We Can
Forecast $62 Place forecast (5-6) $21, (1-6) $40, (1-5) $13 Tierce $1,039
Trio $196 Quartet $4,263
RACE 2
1st 4 Chunghwa Jingshen ($189-$45)
2nd 6 Run Run Good ($7)
3rd 12 Golden Mission ($16)
4th 3 Fox Cheunger
Forecast $163 Place forecast (4-6) $51, (4-12) $111, (6-12) $13 Tierce $4,772
Trio $376 Quartet No winner ($4,282 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Masterwork
RACE 3
1st 11 Country Boy ($40-$10)
2nd 3 Eason ($8)
3rd 8 Solar Partner ($26)
4th 1 Snowalot
Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-11) $11, (8-11) $42, (3-8) $41 Tierce $1,103
Trio $205 Quartet $5,730
RACE 4
1st 14 Speed Force ($79-$24)
2nd 3 Crown Avenue ($15)
3rd 7 El Valiente ($11)
4th 8 Lucky Victor
Forecast $127 Place forecast (3-14) $37, (7-14) $29, (3-7) $18 Tierce $2,189
Trio $355 Quartet $3,395 ($3,992 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 12 Valiant Elegance ($40-$13)
2nd 6 Fiery Diamond ($19)
3rd 3 Flying On The Turf ($13)
4th 8 Dragon Baby
Forecast $71 Place forecast (6-12) $31, (3-12) $24, (3-6) $31 Tierce $1,615
Trio $348 Quartet No winner ($11,126 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 12 Millennium Falcon ($23-$9)
2nd 2 Pins Prince ($6)
3rd 7 Nimble Nimbus ($11)
4th 13 Booming Well
Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-12) $5, (7-12) $11, (2-7) $8 Tierce $143
Trio $30 Quartet $6,678
RACE 7
1st 4 Sight Success ($39-$10)
2nd 2 Californiadeepshot ($18)
3rd 6 Ka Ying Master ($13)
4th 7 Czarson
Forecast $95 Place forecast (2-4) $29, (4-6) $20, (2-6) $51 Tierce $1,406
Trio $211 Quartet $4,027
RACE 8
1st 12 Alcari ($398-$46)
2nd 3 Metro Warrior ($10)
3rd 2 Cordyceps Six ($6)
4th 11 Super Fortune
Forecast $461 Place forecast (3-12) $88, (2-12) $48, (2-3) $9 Tierce $4,884
Trio $348 Quartet $8,340
RACE 9
1st 12 Infinite Power ($25-$10)
2nd 1 Ultra Express ($7)
3rd 2 Elite Patch ($11) 4th 7 Crossford
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-12) $8, (2-12) $16, (1-2) $8
Tierce $192 Trio $36 Quartet $1,827
RACE 10
1st 2 Beauty Joy ($22-$9)
2nd 1 The Irishman ($40)
3rd 11 Pakistan Friend ($28)
4th 4 Rise Brethren
Forecast $134 Place forecast (1-2) $43, (2-11) $29, (1-11) $153 Tierce $3,217
Trio $1,216 Quartet No winner ($6,916 jackpot carried forward to Dec 8 HK meeting)
SUNDAY'S KUALA LUMPUR RESULTS
RACE 1
1st 2 Show Hand ($31-$12) 2nd 5 Smart Racer ($5.10) 3rd 4 El Macho ($6)
4th 9 Gigante Del Andre
Forecast $22 Place forecast (2-5) $6, (2-4) $5, (4-5) $4 Tierce $97 Trio $11 Quartet $494
Scratchings: 1 Ghost Bay, 3 Believer, 12 Silent Prince, 13 William King, 14 Isle Of Sky
RACE 2
1st 7 Show Thunder ($36-$9) 2nd 1 Mr Paulandre ($10) 3rd 5 D'Great Swift ($27)
4th 4 Tigress
Forecast $228 Place forecast (1-7) $26, (5-7) $21, (1-5) $48
Tierce $1,372 Trio $314
Quartet No winner ($480 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Havana
RACE 3
1st 9 Ready To Sevenluck ($26-$15) 2nd 3 Acrobat ($11) 3rd 5 Isfahan ($20) 4th 10 Cher Forecast $35 Place forecast (3-9) $10, (5-9) $17, (3-5) $22 Tierce $637 Trio $115 Quartet No winner ($1,214 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 7 Chonky Potato ($65-$15) 2nd 4 Topmost ($14) 3rd 3 Place Your Bet ($5.10)
4th 8 Sahm Forecast $63 Place forecast (4-7) $21, (3-7) $12, (3-4) $11 Tierce $982
Trio $94 Quartet No winner ($2,684 carried forward)
Scratchings: 11 D'Great Rich, 12 Ace's Wild, 13 Mr Exchequer, 14 Buffalo Soldier
RACE 5
1st 4 Semantan Prince ($52-$13) 2nd 3 D'great Light ($6) 3rd 6 Selangor Star ($35) 4th 2 Arc Triumph Forecast $66
Place forecast (3-4) $16, (4-6) $81, (3-6) $25 Tierce $1,986 Trio $148 Quartet $4,099 ($4,974 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Inniminyminemow
RACE 6
1st 1 Violet ($30-$10) 2nd 9 Moongate Light ($10) 3rd 8 War Dragon ($13) 4th 2 Elite Invincible Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-9) $11, (1-8) $12, (8-9) $8
Tierce $153 Trio $42 Quartet $1,223
Scratching: 15 Super Hero
RACE 7
1st 2 D'Great Boss ($203-$52) 2nd 8 Leo ($13) 3rd 3 Secret Agent ($16) 4th 4 Howl
Forecast $448 Place forecast (2-8) $63, (2-3) $148, (3-8) $37 Tierce $7,648
Trio $405 Quartet No winner ($442 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Reality, 13 Panca Delima, 14 Redoubt
RACE 8
1st 5 First Precinct ($69-$29) 2nd 7 Xiong Fong ($5.10) 3rd 6 Lee's Star ($58) 4th 11 Stay Sound Forecast $51 Place forecast (5-7) $13, (5-6) $31, (6-7) $21 Tierce $1,134
Trio $162 Quartet No winner ($660 carried forward)
Scratchings: 9 Lim's Torpedo, 12 Blue Eyed Boy, 13 Best Bay, 14 Circuit Flyer
RACE 9
1st 5 True Friend ($79-$22) 2nd 7 Burkaan ($8) 3rd 9 Trinity General ($54) 4th 3 Mat Smart Forecast $93 Place forecast (5-7) $28, (5-9) $63, (7-9) $28 Tierce $5,156
Trio $319 Quartet No winner ($1,468 carried forward) Scratchings: 12 Premium Rush, 13 Style, 14 Rocket Pegasus
RACE 10
1st 2 Tipping Point ($11-$7) 2nd 1 Ready To Good Luck ($6) 3rd 9 Royal Flush ($9)
4th 7 Great Hero Forecast $3 Place forecast (1-2) $3, (2-9) $6, (1-9) $7
Tierce $38 Trio $16 Quartet $505
Scratchings: 12 Bull Run, 13 Five Hundred
RACE 11
1st 4 Silent Boss ($12-$5.10) 2nd 2 Gratus ($11) 3rd 9 Capone ($12) 4th 11 Leading Cellist Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-4) $3, (4-9) $9, (2-9) $9 Tierce $86
Trio $14 Quartet $76
Scratchings: 12 D'Great Supreme, 13 Majulah, 14 King Force
RACE 12
1st 1 The Iceman ($8-$5.10) 2nd 3 Wishuponastar ($16) 3rd 2 Voyager ($127)
4th 4 Satellite Genius Forecast $35
Place forecast (1-3) $12, (1-2) $52, (2-3) $150 Tierce $1,079 Trio $256 Quartet No winner ($268 jackpot carried forward to Dec 12 Malaysia meeting)
Scratchings: 12 Sand Bank, 13 Horse King, 14 Trumps Up
