Third Ace Of Diamonds in store

Ace Of Diamonds (Krisna Thangamani) beating Silo (No. 5) last start on Nov 11 and Silo has franked the form by scoring on Dec 9. This augurs well for Ace Of Diamonds.

Ace Of Diamonds has won his last two starts convincingly and is set to make it a hat-trick in Race 9 on Dec 17.

That will be in the $50,000 Class 4 Div 1 event over 1,400m on the Long Course C.

For sure, trainer Ricardo Le Grange’s New Zealand-bred by Swiss Ace is a horse going places. The Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge will be on his agenda.

The three-race series kicks off with the $110,000 Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 6.

But, for now, there is good prize money to be won.

Although there are a couple of challengers, in last-start winner Lim’s Puncak Jaya and last-start runner-up Super Convince, Ace Of Diamonds has what it takes to land that third win on the trot.

He has demonstrated that the world is his oyster. The fun has just begun.

He will also be guided by one of the safest hands in the business, Vlad Duric, and he is aided by the inner-most draw.

Lim’s Puncak Jaya and Super Convince have drawn the two widest barriers respectively.

Ace Of Diamonds surprised at his penultimate start, on Sept 23. A $91 outsider jumping from Gate 13, he demolished his Restricted Maiden rivals over 1,200m by 3¼ lengths in 1min 10.43sec.

He proved that his win was no fluke when he scored again on Nov 11, beating Silo, over 1,400m in a swift 1:21.56.

Silo has franked the form, winning on Dec 9. That augurs well for Ace Of Diamonds.

