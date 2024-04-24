Tommy Gun is all locked and loaded

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Tommy Gun (Ryan Curatolo), on the inside, scraping home by a nose from Happy Friday (Richard Lim, No. 2) in a barrier trial at Kranji on April 23. The duo finished well clear of two other horses.

From last in a barrier trial on April 11 to leader of the pack on April 23, it has been zero one day, hero the next for Tommy Gun.

It is anybody’s guess which side of him we will see when his trainer Tim Fitzsimmons finally decides to send him to the races.

Well, on the strength of that win at that solitary trial on April 23, it would appear that Tommy Gun has got enough potential in that frame of his to make a decent Kranji debut.

Ridden by Ryan Curatolo, Tommy Gun was neatly into stride and, until they made the sweeping right-hander at the far side, he had the better of Taling Pling, Happy Friday and the filly Gold Medal Rose.

But, as Curatolo realised, it would have been asking for trouble if he relaxed – for even one moment.

That was because the challenges kept coming and, over the concluding stages, he had to deal with Happy Friday who had his trainer, former jockey Richard Lim, doing the navigating.

Indeed, it was a heads-up, heads-down spurt to the line and, as it turned out, Tommy Gun had the exuberance of youth on his side. When push came to shove, he nosed out the Shooting To Win seven-year-old.

Yes, it was a fighting victory and the winner finished off the 1,000m in 1min 0.92secs.

It was nothing to gloat about but Fitzsimmons and Tommy Gun’s owners – the Jig Racing/Legacy Power Racing Stable – would have heaved a huge sigh of relief.

After all, their guy had pulled through. So what if it was “just a trial” some may ask? At least now he had a “win” to his name and that mattered.

You see, until being flown out here to continue his racing, Tommy Gun – or Canyonlands as he was known in Australia – had raced three times and in all three shoot-outs, he had to be content with second best.

On debut and in a 1,112m race in Geelong on Nov 11, 2023, he chased the eventual winner Apppleby all the way down the final stretch – but was beaten fair and square by just under two lengths.

A fortnight later, when ridden by Damian Lane in a 1,200m race at the circular Moonee Valley racecourse on Nov 24, he worked hard from the 800m, took the lead close home. He looked like he had it all wrapped up until Oak Hill denied him over the last 25m.

And just before being flown out to his new home, he again found one to beat, Sunset Dreaming, in a 1,400m race at Ballarat. Jamie Kah was in the saddle.

Yes, so far, it has been heartbreak for all connected with the son of Flying Artie – especially those in whose colours he raced Down Under.

But, in this game, players are constantly reminded never to take their eyes off the silver lining.

Superstitions are a-plenty and many still believe that when things do not go right, a little thing like a change of name might tip the scales in their favour.

So it is, Canyonlands is no more.

In his place, we now have Tommy Gun and we reckon Fitzsimmons will be hoping the change of name will bring about a change of fortunes.

So, keep that name in mind. When he does come under starters’ orders, it could pay to have a saver on him.

If there are more bullets in that gun of his – and he did use some when winning his trial – it would not surprise anyone if he enters the Kranji arena with a bang.

brian@sph.com.sg