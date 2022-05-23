Top Me Up Holly says catch me if you can

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(5) SPACE COWBOY made good improvement with blinkers in his third start. He has room for further improvement.

Another Cape gelding, (6) TAKE TO WAR, had excuses in his last two starts, showed fair potential in sprints and needs to be taken seriously.

The Highveld-based geldings, (8) WAVE WARRIOR and (9) FORGOTTEN TIME, could offer much more on the Poly.

(3) SENOR GARCIA and (7) RED MAHOGANY also have claims.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) AL BUGATTI has not been far off some decent sorts in the Western Cape. He shows the pace needed to do well on the Polytrack.

(5) BRAVE VOYAGER did well to finish second last time after overcoming a wide draw. He could give some cheek from a better gate.

(6) HALLERBOS finished ahead of (5) BRAVE VOYAGER but had the better draw then. He did not disgrace himself from a wide draw last time and should be right there.

(9) DEATH BLOW is back on the Poly and will try to lead all the way.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

(10) TOP ME UP HOLLY showed class to beat a lightly weighted improver and has gone up further in ratings. She is unbeaten in two starts over the trip and rates as a dangerous front runner.

(1) GREENGROWTHELILACS ran some decent races upcountry. She could make a winning return to KwaZulu-Natal.

(2) ROTUNDA is getting there. From a plum gate, she looks a big threat.

(3) ELECTRIC SURGE has been knocking on the door.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

The highly regarded (5) WITH PLEASURE is in town after a stint in the Grade 1 SA Derby. That race did not suit but he should enjoy dropping in class and the Poly.

(1) SYX HOTFIX, who won two in a row, was then was not far off when second behind a runner with a lighter weight. He has Gate 1 and should have every chance.

(9) WEST POINT seemed capable of better on the Highveld. Gelded, he could show his true form but has drawn wide.

(8) GALABIER won twice from good draws but has more to do this time.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(4) WINTER’S DESTINY has been running fair races over further, but may finally get back to winning ways over the sprint distance. She was the beaten favourite in her last few starts.

(7) HATTA was not disgraced over a trip short of her best last time. She is holding form and must rate a danger over this longer trip.

(6) PERFECT APPEAL ran a fair race first time out of the maidens but had a light weight. She will have a 4kg claiming apprentice jockey up.

(5) GREEN DREAM needed her last race and is overdue for a win.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(8) MISS GIBSON showed promise last year. She can step up on her Poly debut.

(5) FLYING THE STAR could be best on turf. She has run well in stronger races and could be the value proposition.

(3) KILEIGH’S FATE won a nice race in her penultimate start. She followed up with a fair run over a distance short of her best. Drawn well, she should run another cracker.

(2) SCENT OF A WOMAN races for a stable in good form. Watch.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(9) MR MASTER STARTER won readily on his Poly debut. He looks to have more to come.

(8) AFRICAN SKYLINE is weighted to get closer but will need to get going sooner.

(4) PROUD MASTER won well after being gelded. He is on the up.

(7) SIKHULU is another with good credentials. But, on collateral form, (1) MAJORCA PALACE could have the measure.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(12) ALFONSA SPAGONI won from a wide draw last time. He could make it three on the bounce, even with the widest draw.

The Highveld geldings, (8) TRUE BRIT and (9) MIDNIGHT BADGER, also have work to do from their gates but need to be included nonetheless.

(1) PURPLE OPERATOR and (2) DISPICABLE could take advantage from Gates 1 and No 2 respectively. Dispicable tries the blinkers which could make the difference.