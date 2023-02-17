Two from two on the cards for Knippenberg

The Donna Logan-trained Knippenberg (Ronnie Stewart) coasting home an easy first-up winner on Jan 28. He looks ready to repeat the dose in the Novice event over the Polytrack 1,200m at Kranji on Saturday.

His Australian record was nothing to brag about – two starts in the non-metropolitan tracks for a third over 1,200m in soft going.

His lone Kranji trial was just as ordinary – a 3¼-length third behind Watery on Jan 19.

But, just nine days later on Jan 28, Knippenberg demonstrated his potential with a cracking victory which suggests many more to come.

Looking much-improved with the debut run under his belt, trainer Donna Logan’s three-year-old Australian-bred looks set to go back-to-back in Saturday’s $75,000 Novice event over the Polytrack 1,200m (Race 8).

The bay gelding again gets his winning barrier (Gate 3) and will have jockey Ronnie Stewart doing the steering once more.

Furthermore, he has only six rivals to contend with. But the difference now is the race will be on the Polytrack. He scored on turf.

That day, Stewart jumped Knippenberg as quick as several others but Star North took up the running from Popeyethesailorman.

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin kicked Star North to lead by about two lengths on settling. Knippenberg crept up to the outside of Popeyethesailorman.

A few flicks of the reins got Knippenberg to prick his ears.

Some pushes and a few cracks of the whip followed, and Knippenberg sailed past Star North.

At the post, he was 1¾ lengths clear of Popeyethesailorman, who beat Star North for second.

Knippenberg’s winning time, 1min 10.32sec, in that Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m was commendable.

Do remember, although the going was officially good, there was plenty of “give” due to some rain.

The way he kicked to the line was eye-catching. This horse has a big engine.

Logan sounded a little surprised at the victory. She had said she would have been satisfied had Knippenberg finished in the top five. The win was a bonus.

She expected Knippenberg to improve, which her charge certainly has. The gelding looked solid in his two subsequent gallops.

Stewart believes Knippenberg has a future at Kranji.

“He looks a nice horse who can go through his grades. It was a quality race and the form will hold up,” he said after the debut win.

The other top prospect on Saturday is the Michael Clements-trained Pacific Charm in Race 3, the $50,000 Class 4 Div 2 event over the Poly 1,200m.

The four-year-old Australian-bred has yet to run a bad race from five Kranji outings.

He scored at his penultimate start on Oct 29, over 1,400m on turf. He followed up with a nice second over the same course and distance but on a yielding track.

On his trials and work, he seems to be in top shape and will be reunited with his winning jockey, Wong Chin Chuen, on Saturday.