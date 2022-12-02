Verified can make amends

Race 1 (1,300m)

(1) MAKAHA BEACH is course-and-distance suited. The filly can go one better.

(7) BURNING MOON has put in two good efforts and should be right there.

(2) WHO ARE YOU showed improvement on her local debut. Chance.

(8) EXECUTOR can also be considered first-up.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(2) MR BODACIOUS was supported on his local debut and was not disgraced. Can go one better.

(1) FEDERAL RESERVE should be a big player back in maiden company.

(6) OPENING CEREMONY returned to form with a nice run. Has a say.

(5) HAMLET is clearly better than his last run suggests.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(3) HEARTSEASE has good form. She could be ready to score again.

(6) WILDEST DREAMS has been ultra consistent. A winning chance.

(1) IDEAL ANGEL beat the boys last time and could follow up.

(2) DANCE OF FLAMES has proven hard to catch when in the mood.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(3) QUASIMODO looks a big runner on his Polytrack debut.

(1) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE has shown promise and has a winning chance.

(2) DOUGLAS DEVASTATOR is in good form and could relish the longer distance.

(10) ANTONIA AUGUSTA has been consistent and could play a minor role.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(7) DOUBLE DESTINY has been running good races. Strong chance.

(1) DAMMI has been consistent but is tackling a stronger field.

(2) PURE MAVERICK’S form is good enough to run a big race.

(3) INDY VIEW is surely better than his last run suggests.

Race 6 (1,300m)

(7) VERIFIED only found an improving stablemate better last time. The one to beat.

(1) THEN IN FOCUS has been tackling stronger company. Also a winning chance.

(2) CAN COL is back to a course and distance that suits.

(6) TRAVEL MASTER has been running on in most of his races and could take to this track and distance.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) FLY MY FLAG can score over the shorter trip.

(1) FRANCA probably needed her last run. She should finish closer.

(3) GILLIAN ANNE is capable of a storming finish when in the mood.

(8) STOLEN KISS and (7) RED BERRY are in good form.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) NAVAL SECRET has been in very good form since coming to this province.

(2) ROCK GARDEN has won over this course and distance.

(3) AL QAASIM is also suited by this course and distance.

(4) CRUZADOR has run some nice races. Looks ready to win