Waitforgreenlight gets the go-ahead in Race 4

Race 1 (1,450m)

The two winners in the race – (2) ROSE TINTED, who was a bit disappointing last time, and (1) QUEEN OF CAMELOT, who won second-up – give 3kg to the remaining six runners. But they still have their say.

(8) WHITE PEARL attracted some money on debut and showed up well. She will come on heaps.(7) SPRING IN HEAVEN would not be a maiden for long.

(6) SO SEDUCTIVE was not disgraced on debut in the Nursery and should feature over the longer trip.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(7) HOTARUBI was friendless in the betting on debut. He was hampered at the start but finished strongly for second. He will now have plenty of admirers.

Two-time winner (1) FIRE ‘N FLAMES disappointed in the Nursery but is bred for this and further.

(4) DR FAUSTUS should also enjoy the longer trip and could get into the action.

(2) CHILLI MOON found no support when winning on debut. He is another who will appreciate the extra ground.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(3) GLITTERFOX should be well suited to this track.

She should hold (2) SOMEDAY MAYBE on earlier form.

(1) ZOOM LADY has not been far behind and could do better.

Watch the first-timers, especially (7) CICADIDAE.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(8) WAITFORGREENLIGHT showed vast improvement second-up and should be third-time lucky.

(5) JOKER MAN could make up the three lengths on her, that being his debut run.

(7) QHAWE LAMI disappointed last time but could get back on track.

(3) SOUTHERN STYLE is trying hard to exit the maiden ranks but do not ignore her for some money.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) LAETITIA’S ANGEL is best over this course and distance and could resume winning ways.

Despite finding issues, (5) WAR EMPRESS got off the mark without being fully extended. She can only come on.

(3) CIVIL PRINCESS has obvious ability but needs to put it in.

(2) SUCCESSFUL SECRET, who showed improvement last time, and (6) PENDRAGON could get into the picture.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) AUSSENKEHR has pole position and could take a winning break to make it four wins on the trot.

(9) THUNDERSTONE has drawn wide but will be flashing home late.

(3) BARD OF AVON and (5) ARIVIDICIO could be affected by their wide draws, but they cannot be ignored for the money.

(8) THE MAURITIAN surprised last time and could double up over this track and trip.

(10) COSMIC STAR bounced back to form last time.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) ESCAPE ARTIST should be the one to catch but stablemate (7) NATIONAL STAR could grab her late.

(5) STRANGE MAGIC should run another honest race.

(3) AVOONTOAST never recovered from a slow start last time and deserves another chance.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(12) QUEEN BOMI is from a firing stable, so gets the nod.

(2) LADY CALAVERA should run well if she is not troubled by her breathing issues.

(3) RADU hurt her mouth last time and should do better.

(8) DANCING ARABIAN, (10) SILVER CLOCK and (5) DARK TRAVEL are more to consider.