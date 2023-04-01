What an ‘incredible horse’

After witnessing Super Salute’s incredible five-in-a-row feat on Saturday, trainer Jason Lim did not run out of praises to heap on his horse of the moment.

He thought his four-time 1,200m winner would run second in his first attempt over 1,400m in the $85,000 Class 2 event.



But his star four-year-old showed class and tenacity to nab the lightly handicapped last-start winner Silent Is Gold by a neck under champion jockey Manoel Nunes.



“At the 200m, I was thinking like ‘oh, no, we’re going for second already’. Then at the 100m, Super Salute just showed his fighting spirit,” said Lim.



“He pricked his ears back and he stretched his neck out. I watched the replay like 10 times, he’s really an incredible horse.



“He’s a very strong-willed horse, he’s very big hearted. I’m very glad to be training him.”



Lim will now give the bay gelding by I Am Invincible a week’s break before getting him back in training for the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy over 1,400m on April 23.



“I’m taking my time with this horse. He’s a great horse. It’s really rare to come across a horse that can win five in a row,” he said.



“He can run up to a mile, definitely, but I just want to take my time with him. I don’t want to push him too hard.



“I want to keep the longevity with this horse and let the owners enjoy it. I’m stepping him up slowly towards the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge.



“The first leg will be in June, starting with the Silver Bowl over 1,400m.”