Win Marilyn’s big day

Japanese-bred mare Win Marilyn came from last and wide to produce a powerful burst to land the HK$22 million (S$3.82 million) Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase over 2,400m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Ridden by Australian jockey Damian Lane, the Takahisa Tezuka-trained chestnut five-year-old was further than midfield early, as Hong Kong’s grey runner, Senor Toba, led.

The race lost one runner when Mendocino reared as the gates opened and took no part.

Win Marilyn dropped back to last after the halfway stage.

Godolphin’s Botanik, who was handy early but wide, surged to the front shortly after straightening under William Buick.

But, once Win Marilyn saw daylight, she cleared away to beat Botanik 150m out to win by 1½ lengths in 2min 27.53sec.

Jockey Joao Moreira brought Japan’s Glory Vase, who won the race in 2019 and 2021, up to finish third, a neck away.

Said Lane: “When the pace is on, I was happy to take a seat. I just knew, with her turn of foot at the end of her last run, she will be really suited up to this trip.”