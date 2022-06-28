Without Equal can live up to his name in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) MEMORIAL DAY found no support on debut but finished a creditable sixth of 20 runners.

(9) PERCUSSIONIST also did well on debut. Both are sure to come on.

(8) ORARARI GOLD was not far back in both her starts and should be thereabouts again.

(7) MISS SOHO has finished in the money in all three starts. She should have no problem with the extra distance.

(13) TRIED AND TRUE is back in maiden company and could get into the reckoning.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(16) WITHOUT EQUAL is the one to beat. He has been in the money in all five starts and deserves his victory.

(15) THEWOLFOFWOLSELEY showed good improvement in his second run. The extra distance will be to his liking.

(1) APACHE RUN could improve more.

Watch the newcomers, especially (9) HOME OF THE BRAVE.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(7) MERIDIUS found no support on debut but did well to finish a close third. The little extra distance should pose no problem.

(2) PARKER GETRIX has been costly to follow but should contest the finish.

(1) FLOW FOREVER disappointed in his second start in new surroundings but could get back on track.

(5) GLOBAL BREEZE can only improve on his debut fourth.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) MERCURIAL JET needed her last run but stayed on for second. She is not meeting a strong field and should make a bold bid.

(12) SKYFULL has run into money in her last three runs. She should get into the action again.

(11) QUEEN BRITANNA, who is doing better, and (8) SILK GARDEN can be included in the tierce.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(4) SPIN DOCTOR is bang in form. He could complete a hat-trick.

(6) ELUSIVE SWANN is holding form. He should run another big race despite dropping in trip.

(11) WONDERING STAR should finish off strongly and could get into the fight for honours.

(1) NARTJIE has ability. He could bounce back and win.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

The lightly raced (9) PERMESSO AVANTI is tackling a strong field but has ability. If fit, she should be involved in the finish.

(7) REMEMBER WHEN is also capable but did not produce her form last time.

(2) MUFASA was ridden with restraint last time when finishing a length behind (3) CONSTABLE, who found problems. They could get close again.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) ON CUE is on a hat-trick over this course and distance.

She had both (3) BENGUELA COVE (2kg better off for one length) and (6) TOTO (21/2 better off for a similar distance) behind her. It could be a three-way tie.

Look for a big run from (2) BEQUEST. She looks cherry-ripe.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(4) BIG CITY GIRL loves this course and distance. She could resume winning ways.

(11) ROGER THE DODGER forms a strong back-up from the stable.

(3) FEATHER THE NEST is running close-up and could feature.

(14) AFTER HOURS could also figure at the finish.