Wokonda’s good for a hat-trick

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(1) GOBSMACKED won a race like a true star and, despite giving away 3kg to the rest, should have no problem going in again.

(9) VIVIR MI VIDA was given a break after disappointing on debut. Do respect.

(7) TAYOOBA can improve while stable companion (5) ON THE GUEST LIST is on the watch list.

(2) GIMME THE FLAME has not been far back and could get into the trifecta.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) MERCANTOUR is a two-time winner who was hampered last time and should make his presence felt.

(2) RIDGERUNNER won well on the second time of asking and, even though the runner-up disappointed after, he can only improve.

(7) GIMME A DIAMOND and (9) NYALI BEACH are newcomers with talent.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(6) ARILENA showed good early toe on debut when runner-up. She does not meet much stronger opposition and should control things.

(5) RED HOT never travelled last time and should make the frame.

(2) FULL GO will be running on late and could earn.

(7) ALWAYS BETTER could place.

RACE 4 (1,450M)

(9) MO JIVE found traffic problems in his second start and could make amends.

(10) TWICE THE STORM was beaten in his second start because he was slowly away. He should contest the finish.

(1) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has the form to get into the money.

(3) SPRING WILL COME and (5) CAPTAIN’S CONSORT are looking to improve.

RACE 5 (1,450M)

(2) CASTLETOWN is having his peak run and should give a good account of himself.

(4) ULTRA QUICK loves the track and looks the one to trouble Castletown.

(1) BOWIE is consistent and could run another honest race.

(10) TWICE AS SPLENDID could use the low weight to his advantage.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(4) CODE ZERO is the in-form runner and should dominate proceedings.

(6) LAST CHEER, who will be having her peak run, and (7) CAP ESTEL, who sports blinkers for the first time, look dangerous and could make a race of it.

(3) ARYAAM has won over course and distance and she could spoil the party.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(10) WOKONDA is on a hat-trick. She beat (9) ROSAPRIMA by over five lengths last time and should confirm.

(4) HOLLYWOODBOUND should be ready to shine and should hold form with (3) BALLROOM BLISS, (6) FLORENTINE and (5) FROMHERETOETERNITY.

(2) ANNE BOLEYN should have no problem with the trip.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) HALLOWEEN is overdue for a second victory. The form is there but the wide draw is a problem.

(1) HOTCHIWITCHI and (2) PRINCESS PHILIPPA both needed their last runs and are looking to challenge. The latter’s usual rider appears to have opted for (7) TOTO’S DREAM. She could get into the fight for honours and must go into those quartet bets.