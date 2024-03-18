Swiatek starstruck by actress Zendaya at Indian Wells Open

Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek (left) and actress Zendaya with the Championship trophy at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament on March 17.

American actress Zendaya and her boyfriend, English actor Tom Holland, cheered on Polish tennis star Iga Swiatek on March 17 at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, where Swiatek defeated Greek tennis player Maria Sakkari.

Swiatek, 22, took to Instagram Stories on March 18 to share her encounter with Zendaya.

The tennis champion tagged the 27-year-old star of the Dune films (2021 and 2024) in the post and praised her for being “kind, funny and mindful”.

Zendaya subsequently shared Swiatek’s post on her Instagram Stories and congratulated the World No. 1 player.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play. Many, many congratulations,” she wrote.

The starstruck Swiatek told AFP that meeting Zendaya was crazy. The actress stars in Challengers, in which she plays a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach whose tennis champion husband is on a losing streak. The film opens in Singapore cinemas on April 25.

“I was just happy that she’s enjoying tennis, and she’s having a movie with a tennis theme coming out,” Swiatek said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, whose second Indian Wells win was her 19th career title, offered to give Zendaya some pointers should the need arise.

“That should be really exciting. She can practise with me any time if she wants to,” said Swiatek.